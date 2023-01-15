Happy Indian Army Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

ON JANUARY 15, every year, the country celebrates the special occasion of Indian Army Day. It is a day celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who was the first Commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. The Indian Army Day celebrated on January 15 is commemorated to remember the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the betterment and protection of the country. This day is celebrated across the country by hosting numerous events, parades and cultural celebrations. Therefore, to celebrate the day, we bring you beautiful wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Happy Indian Army Day 2023: Wishes And Messages

"Let us all celebrate Indian Army Day together by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. It is because of them that we feel safe."

"Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day grandly to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles, and our safety. Happy Army Day 2023 to everyone, especially the warriors."

"Warriors are not conceived, they are made in the Indian army and fight bravely for the nation. Happy Indian Army Day to all."

"Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!"

"Let us come celebrate and honour the pride of our nation - the Indian Army. Happy Army Day!"

"Salute to your dedication and bravery. Happy Indian Army Day!"

"We are safe because of you. Wishing you a very Happy Indian Army Day!"

Happy Indian Army Day 2023: Quotes

"Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey"

"I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma

"We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war" - General JJ Singh

"If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

"There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw