Indian Air Force Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On 90th IAF Day

INDIAN Air Force Day 2022: Like each year, on October 8, India will celebrate the country's air force. The day is celebrated to mark commemorate the 90th foundation day of IAF. Indian Air Force was set up in the year 1932 as a supporting part of the UK's Royal Air Force and since then IAF has achieved phenomenal achievements like participating in some crucial wars and accomplishing some landmark missions. This year, India is honouring the country's aviation industry and the air force personnel who have spent years ensuring the safety of the state. On the occasion of 90th IAF Day 2022, here are some quotes, messages and wishes to send to your family and friends.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: Wishes

Indian Air Force has come a long way and is now the fourth-largest air force in the world. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

Indian Air Force is a professional force that plays a very important role in India's Defence. Happy Air Force Day!

Today, India enjoys its sovereignty and freedom because of the people who are protecting it. Happy Air Force Day!

Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day.

Real security lies in the prevention of war–and today that hope can come only through adequate preparedness.

Indian Air Force Day 2022 Messages:

We feel proud to have you as our saviours of the air. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Airforce Day!

We are blessed to be born in a country of real heroes who are always there to protect us and keep us safe…. Happy Indian Air Force Day.

Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Air Force Day!

We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!

Freedom is precious. Flag waving in the wind is a symbol of our freedom. Happy Air Force Day! Jai Hind!

Indian Air Force Day 2021 Quotes:

On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind. – Dan Lipinski

Soldiers can sometimes make decisions that are smarter than the orders they have been given. - Orson Scott Card, Enders Game

The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing. – Albert Einstein

The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, on a football field, in an army, or in an office. - Dwight D Eisenhower

"I regret I have but one life to give for my country" - Prem Ramchandan

"Those of us who have never been in the military don't understand what it is like to serve in the military." - Gina Barreca

"If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

"Discipline is the soul of an Army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to all of the weak, and esteem to all." - George Washington

"Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolor, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure." - Capt. Vikram Batra