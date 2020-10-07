Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF is celebrating its 88th Indian Airforce Day on October 8, 2020. here are some wishes, images, SMS, quotes Whatsapp and Facebook Status to share with friends and family.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian Air Force also known as Bhartiya Vayu Sena is India's air wing of the armed force which secures the Indian airspace and conducts aerial welfare during armed conflicts. Indian Air Force Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena' which was established on October 8, 1932. Since its beginning, the IAF has expanded itself with numerous accomplishments including four battles with Pakistan and China, its role in World War II and the execution of the United Nation's peacekeeping mission. So, celebrate this occasion with your family and friends with these wishes, images, SMS, quotes Whatsapp and Facebook Status.

Messages

1. I’m very grateful to them who have fought for our freedom. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

2. It is a proud privilege to be a soldier – a good soldier with discipline, self-respect, pride in his unit and his country, a high sense of duty and obligation to comrades and his superiors, and a self-confidence born of demonstrated ability. Happy Air Force Day!

3. I am proud and happy for our country to remain in the gentle feel. Happy Air Force Day!

4. Unite and live together in the future to maintain independence. Happy Air Force Day!

5. Better to die fighting for freedom than be a prisoner all the days of your life. Happy Air Force Day!

6. We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!

Quotes

1. If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha—Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

2. No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions—Subhas Chandra Bose



3. Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail—Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey



4. I regret I have but one life to give for my country—Prem Ramchandan

5. Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure—Capt. Vikram Batra, PVC

Wishes

1. Who kept the hope and supported the fight, The glory theirs, the service ours.



2. Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Air Force Day!



3. Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

4. We are flying in different areas of increase, just as India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020.

5. India is a golden bird and play is its new wing. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2020.

