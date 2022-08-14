Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Monday. On August 15, 1947, the country gained independence from the British colonial rule after two hundred years of oppression. Also known Swatantrata Diwas in Hindi, Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the county, with people flying kites, organising rallies, and other events on the day. In the view of 75th Independence, the Centre is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program, which is dedicated to the people of India.

As we will celebrate the historical day on Monday, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes

We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

Let’s keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day 2022!

A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence! Jai Hind!

We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day 2022!

Happy Independence Day 2022: Messages

Freedom is something you have to fight for. We have fought hard to earn it, so let’s celebrate our freedom. Never let go of it and always carry it in your heart. Happy Independence Day!

Let your spirits fly high with the Indian flag today. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day. Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let us salute our nation.

Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky.

Happy Independence Day 2022: Quotes

You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. - Mahatma Gandhi

They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. - Bhagat Singh

You give me your blood and I will give you Independence. - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved - BR Ambedkar