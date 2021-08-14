Happy Independence Day 2021: It's a day to pay tribute to all those freedom fighters and war heroes who gave their life for the freedom and rights of the citizens.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Independence Day 2021 is right around the corner, and the preparation for the same is in full swing. The whole country is being decked in tricolours making the look more refreshing, merry and live. It was on this day in 1947 the nation achieved its final independence from the British colonialism of over 200 years.

Independence Day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. It's a day to pay tribute to all those freedom fighters and war heroes who gave their life for the freedom and rights of the citizens. As the day is nearing, here we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends. Also, to mark the day you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Independence Day 2021 Wishes

May this Independence Day brings fortune and success for each and every one of us. May our country see more progress in the coming years! Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day to you. Today let’s celebrate those who shed their blood for our freedom. They are the ones who deserve the glory!

Whatever our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to everyone.

Happy Independence Day to the patriots who continue to work relentlessly for this country and our nation.

Sending Independence Day wishes to all who love this country dearly and work for progress every day.

Independence does not come free; it demands a great cost. Today, let us honour all the great souls who had to pay for it. Happy Independence Day!

May the glory of this Independence Day be the inspiration for you to achieve greatness in life. May you find success and glory wherever you go. Happy Independence Day 2021!

Freedom was earned in the hardest way possible but let’s not forget to fight to protect it too. Happy Independence day.

Thanks to those who shed their blood and left their comfort at home. Only to bring us freedom. Happy Independence day to everyone.

Let’s celebrate freedom today, but mourn for those who had to leave to bring it. You’ll always be remembered in the heart of every citizen alive.

Happy Independence Day India. My tribute to the lives and sacrifices of those who gave us freedom.

Our brave freedom fighters did their job and passed it on to us. Are you doing yours as a citizen? Happy Independence day!

We are the freedom fighters of today. We should fight for those who aren’t free in this country. Happy Independence Day.

As we move forward with freedom, we should keep in mind freedom is harder to protect than to earn.

As India completes another glorious year of her Independence. Here’s wishing you a Happy Independence Day. To all proud Indians.

Let’s honour the valiant heroes who made us the proudest of all humans and the mightiest of all nations. May the glory of this day be your inspiration for tomorrow!

Always stand for what you believe, stand for what is right, and stand for what you desire. True freedom lies where the mind is without fear. Happy Independence Day!

No nation is perfect,

it needs to be made perfect

Happy Independence day.

Independence Day 2021 Quotes

May the sun in his course visit no land freer, happier, more lovely, than this our country! – Sardar Bhagat Singh

Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper. – Swami Vivekananda

“Freedom lies in being bold.” – Robert Frost

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis

“Freedom is the atmosphere in which humanity thrives. Breathe it in.” – Richelle E. Goodrich

“At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Independence means… enjoying the freedom and empowering others too to let them do so.” – Vikrmn

“Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.” – Kahlil Gibran

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Let freedom reign. The sun never set on so glorious a human achievement.” – Nelson Mandela

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

“Freedom is never given; it is won.” – A. Philip Randolph

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” – Nelson Mandela

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

Independence Day 2021 Messages

As we celebrate our nation’s independence day, let’s remember our past leaders who lost their lives in the battle for the freedom we are enjoying today. Have a wonderful independence day.

By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall. Independence day is a good time to think about who we are and how we got here. Happy Independence Day!

Freedom does not come without a price, nor did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!

Patriotism is not a badge that you should carry on your shoulder. You should carry it in your heart and let your actions speak for it. Happy Independence Day 2021!

May the spirit of this day give you the courage to chase your dreams no matter where they take you. You are among the bravest and the brightest of all because you belong to the greatest nation in the world.

May Almighty grant us all the strength to make this country self-sufficient, happy and prosperous. May this Independence Day be the beginning of a new future!

May this Independence Day bring unity and prosperity to your family. May the stories of bravery of our freedom fighters inspire you to achieve big things in life.

Your true freedom begins when you get to a point where you don’t have to impress anyone in life! Happy Independence Day!

Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.

The flowing rivers, green terrains, skyscraper mountains, deep hills all are singing today, happy independence day.

It is a great time for you to show the act of freedom. Make yourself known. Never follow other’s footsteps, free yourself, after-all you are independent! Happy Independence Day.

After overcoming all obstacles and challenges, our nation has achieved prosperity. Happy Independence Day!

No amount of money can give the happiness that freedom does. Long live our nation. Happy Independence Day!

Let us pledge to build the India of tomorrow. Wishing you a very happy Independence Day!

I belong to a land that has a rich history and culture that is more than 5,000 years old. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2021 Greetings



Today we celebrate being free and independent. Let’s be an idol for those who are struggling to be free. Happy Independence day.

Today, we remember those who sacrificed their lives to uphold our dignity and bring our identity. Happy Independence day.

Sending best wishes for independence day. Without this day, I wouldn’t be able to write this wish freely; you wouldn’t be able to read it freely.

We remember all the men and women who fought for this country and earned freedom. Happy Independence day 2021.

We hope this independence day brings nothing but progress and glory for our country and nation. Wishing Independence Day to all.

Not many nations in the world have a bloodier history of independence like ours. Ours is a nation of courage, bravery, and high spirit! Happy Independence Day!

Life is full of positivity and harmony, only if you have the heart to feel it. Happy Independence Day to you. Keep the spirit of freedom high always!

When we inhale today, let’s remember this is how freedom smells like. When we walk down the road, let’s remember this is what freedom feels like.

Every citizen of an independent country should walk and live freely as they wish. Let that be the motto of this Independence Day.

On our Independence Day, let’s remember to fight for the freedom of the minorities, marginalized, and oppressed. No one should be oppressed in a free country.

Sacrificing your own life for the country requires a lot of courage, but doing something good for the country only requires a will. Happy Independence Day!

It does not matter who we are, what matters is our contribution to the betterment of the country. Happy Independence Day!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv