Happy Independence Day: This year, the country is celebrating its 74th Independence Day to honour the countless sacrifices and struggles by hundreds of patriots who gave their lives to free their motherland from the imperial rule.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: ‘Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life’, this quote by Mahatama Gandhi sums up the essence of having the freedom and living a dignified life. In India, every year, Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 to mark the freedom of the country from almost 200 years of British rule.

This year, the country is celebrating its 74th Independence Day to honour the countless sacrifices and struggles by hundreds of patriots who gave their lives to free their motherland from the imperial rule.

The day, observed as a national holiday across the country, is celebrated by hosting flag hoisting ceremonies to honour the sacrifice and dedication of the Bravehearts who aimed for one goal -- to free their country from the slavery of the colonisers.

However, the flag hoisting celebrations will not be the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, but the government has asked people to do the same in their own homes keeping the social distancing protocols in mind.

So to mark this day of independence and dignified life, here are some patriotic quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your friends and family.

Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status:

Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day.

Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. There are enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here’s to a wonderful Independence Day!

We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

Quotes:

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

Posted By: Talib Khan