Happy Independence Day 2020: Here are some Patriotic Songs and Bollywood movies to watch on Swatantrata Diwas

Happy Independence Day 2020: India is celebrating 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020. This year, the celebration of Independence Day will be restricted due to coronavirus pandemic. However, we can celebrate the special day in a safe yet unique style. Bollywood songs always lift our spirits on any festival, why not to celebrate Independence Day with Patriotic songs and movies. On Independence Day, people listen and sing songs that remind us of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence. It fills a different passion and enthusiasm inside us and sometimes make us teary-eyed. So, to make Independence Day celebration more memorable, listen to these Patriotic. Also, watch patriotic Bollywood films listed below.

List of Patriotic songs

Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logo: One of the most iconic songs crooned by legendary singer lata Mangeshkar, it is indeed a must-watch song for Independence Day.

Maa Tujhe salaam: It is one of the finest composition of AR Rehman that can be heard everywhere on the occasion of Independence day

Aye Vatan: This song from film Raazi has a significant impact on all Bollywood fans. This song boosts up everyone and forced them to tune up with the beats.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo: This song featured Salman khan and Sanjay Dutt and was sung by Shankar Mahadevan. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most played songs on Independence day celebration and is loved by everyone.

Aisa Des Hai Mera: This song from film Veer Zara has been filmed on Shah Rukh Khan. This song praised the beauty of our nation and showcases the beautiful culture of India.

Patriotic Bollywood Films

Border: The film has shown a glimpse of the 1971 war where Sunny Deol oozes people by his extravagant performance and Jackie Shroff for his commendable support.

Lagaan: ‘Lagaan’ is a story depicting the situation of Indians before Independence. The film makes all India’s proud to see the incredible strength of their forefathers to fight against slavery.

Mangal Pandey: Aamir Khan starrer showcased the first voice of Independence. Mangal Pandey who left the British Army, was the first Indian to demand Independence.

The Ghazi Attack: - The film is based on the cryptic sinking of the PNS Ghazi during the war with Pakistan in 1971.

URI: The Surgical Strike- In the film, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Major Vihan Shergill who led a surgical strike on major Terrorist camps of Pakistan.

