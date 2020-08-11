Happy Independence Day 2020: Independence Day is celebrated with huge enthusiasm and zeal across the country. Here is the importance, history and significance of Bhartiya Swatantrata Diwas.

In India, Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 as the country had received its independence from British rule on the same day in 1947. This day is celebrated with huge enthusiasm and zeal across the country. People hoist tricolor flags, sing songs, dance on patriotic songs, share sweets, send wishes, poems and greetings to each other.

This year, India is going to create history as a celebration of Independence Day will include the tricolour flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square, New York. Also, the annual tradition of illuminating the Empire State Building in hues of the tricolour - orange, white and green will be organised.

History of Independence Day:

Indian Independence history tells us the series of events and activities that aimed at the ending of British rule in India. The movement for Independent India runs for a long span, which is about 200 years. After the huge sacrifice and struggle, India forced the former viceroy, Lord Mountbatten to give the mandate to transfer the power to the free Indian on August 15, 1947.

It had been written in Indian history, that the Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British Parliament on July 4, 1947, and was passed within a fortnight.

Significance of Independence Day:

An Independence Day celebration adds liveliness and passion in the countrymen. This day also reminds us of the sacrifice of our great leaders and freedom fighters and makes us more proud of being Indians. On this day, President of India delivers a speech from the Red Fort which is followed by Prime minister of the country. Also, army bands of different battalions performed in the national parade. However, this year, the celebration is pushed on virtual platforms in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

