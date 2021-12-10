New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 across the globe to honour the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the same day in the year, 1948. This year the theme of Human Rights Day 2021 is "EQUALITY - Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights".

According to United Nations, "The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world."

As the day is here, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends. Also, to mark the day, you can use them as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Human Rights Day 2021: Wishes

Wishing you a Happy Human Rights Day on this glorious occasion. Always be yourself and stand up for your rights as everyone has the freedom to express themselves well.

Through this message, I wish you Happy Human Rights Day. I hope your rights are protected and you get happiness and peace in your State.

I wish you a happy Human Rights Day. May this day be an occasion to honour our rights and stand up for them and celebrate them to the fullest.

Wishing you a Happy Human Rights Day on this glorious occasion. Always be yourself and stand up for your rights as everyone has the freedom to express themselves well.

Human Rights Day reminds us of our powers to stop any injustice or abuse by any authority. Let us come together to celebrate those powerful rights.

If you are right, stand up for yourself and your individuality. Never stop speaking the truth you know and you see. Have a Happy Human Rights Day.

Human rights are an important power in the present society where every authority looks for dominating and oppress their citizens. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

Just by giving all the humans their rights, we can surely make this earth a far better place to live… where there will be peace, happiness and growth for one and for all. Warm wishes on Human Rights Day.

We all are humans and we are all born with dignity and with equal rights and if someone takes away our rights, it is our duty to fight back…. Always be strong…. Human Rights Day!!!!

Who says one man cannot make a difference…. The journey of thousand miles always begins with the very first step…. So never hesitate to take your step. Human Rights Day to you.

No matter what job we are into…. No matter how old or young we are….. No matter what’s our financial status…. The only thing that matters is that we must all be treated right… Sending warm wishes to you on Human Rights Day.

No matter what our work is, what our height is, we all deserve to be treated fair and right. Have a happy Human Rights Day.

When rights of anyone man are threatened…. It means that the rights of every man are diminished and therefore, we all must stand for it….!!!!

Big and small, Human Rights is for all. Let us all come together to celebrate the powerful Human Rights which lets us speak our mind without fear.

What a wonderful sight, when everyone is treated Right. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day. Let’s celebrate together.

Human Rights Day 2021: Quotes

“Activism works. So what I’m telling you to do now, is to act. Because no one is too small to make a difference.” - Greta Thunberg

"The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any." - Alice Walker

"It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant." - Desmond Tutu

"Peace can only last where human rights are respected, where the people are fed, and where individuals and nations are free." - 14th Dalai Lama

“Joy is found when you focus your energy on improving human dignity, human capacity and human values.” - Amit Ray

“A right delayed is a right denied.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”- John F. Kennedy

“We declare that human rights are for all of us, all the time: whoever we are and wherever we are from; no matter our class, our opinions, our sexual orientation.” - Ban Ki-moon

“Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must - at that moment - become the center of the universe.”- Elie Wiesel

“All children should be taught to unconditionally accept, approve, admire, appreciate, forgive, trust, and ultimately, love their own person.”- Asa Don Brown

“Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that create huge inequalities.”- Pope Francis

“It is the purpose of government to see that not only the legitimate interests of the few are protected but that the welfare and rights of the many are conserved.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt

"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." - Nelson Mandela

“Some values must be universal, like human rights and the equal worth of every human being.” - Bjorn Ulvaeus

“There can be no peace without development, no development without peace, and no lasting peace or sustainable development without respect for human rights and the rule of law.” – Jan Eliasson

Human Rights Day 2021: Messages

There can be no peace without justice and respect for human rights. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day.

A right is not what someone gives you; it’s what no one can take from you. Happy Human Rights Day!

Life is not a matter of place, things, or comfort; rather, it concerns the basic human rights of the family, country, justice, and human dignity. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

When you deprive people of their right to live in dignity, to hope for a better future, to have control over their lives when you deprive them of that choice, then you expect them to fight for these rights. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day.

You can never be a first-class human being until you have learnt to have some regard for human frailty. Happy Human Rights Day!

The day we become silent about the things that matter is the moment our lives begin to end. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

Don’t hesitate, don’t delay, to treat everyone the rightful way.

Our hopes for a more just, safe, and peaceful world can only be achieved when there is universal respect for the inherent dignity and equal rights of all members of the human family. Happy Human Rights Day!

At the points when the crucial standards of human rights are not secured, the focal points of our foundation never again hold.

Human rights are an important power in the present society where every authority looks for dominating and oppress their citizens. Let us all together celebrate the glorious Human Rights Day.

Don’t Hesitate, Don’t Delay, to treat everyone the rightful way. Have a happy Human Rights Day. Let us come together to celebrate the glorious rights and powers given to all.

Human Rights are not a part but a whole. I wish you a happy Human Rights Day. I hope you have a joyous celebration of the best powers any individual can get.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv