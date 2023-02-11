Hug Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Partner On This Special Day

CELRBATED in the month of February, the week of love, Valentine's Day is celebrated across the globe with great grandeur and joy. Hug day is celebrated every year on February 12 as the sixth day of Valentine's week by lovers and couples. It is an ideal day to tell your romantic partner that you love them and offer them a warm and firm hug. As Hug Day is here, we bring you sweet and heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your partner to make them feel super special.

Hug Day 2023: Wishes

"Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. I may not be there to give you a warm and tight hug but I am sending you my warm wishes on this special day."

"Hug is the perfect way to tell someone that you love him or her. Sending you my wishes on Hug Day my dear."

"Happy Hug Day to you. Today, there is only one thing that I want from God and that is a chance to hug you to wish you and feel you in my arms."

"To my dearest one, wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. May we are always close enough to give each other hugs full of love."

"A very Happy Hug Day to you. A hug is like the sweetest medicine that cures a broken or hurt heart."

"A hug is all you need when you are down. A hug is all you need when nothing is right. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you my dear."

"May you always have lots of hugs to make you feel loved. May Hug Day bring along all the love and warmth you need to feel special."

Hug Day 2023: Messages

"When I hug you, I feel that I am embracing my world in my arms. Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. Let's promise to keep hugging each other."

"On this hug day, I send my love and wishes for a beautiful national hug day. I would snuggle up to you my dear and take you in my arms and hug your worries away."

"Loveliest wishes on the Hug Day. When your mind is troubled and your day worrisome, let me calm it down and fill it up with lots of love with a beautiful hug 2023."

"Dear boyfriend let me hug you and wrap you around to show my love for you is everlasting. I send beautiful love-filled gifts and a comforting hug awaits you at home."

"A hug warms up and charms my dear boyfriend like nothing else. I send my love and wish to keep you in my arms in a comforting hug all-day wearing off your worries away."

Hug Day 2023: Quotes

"On the hug day, I hugged you tight in my love thoughts dear boyfriend. Come home and a tight bear hug and lots of love await your way."

"Dearest boyfriend, your hug is the only thing I look forward to each day. The way you wrap me around yourself in the morning and after a tiring day at night gives me the most comforting and loving feeling in this world."

"Hugging you is like having my world around me and that’s the reason I feel so much better. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you."

"Dear wife, your hug wakes me up, your hug cradles me to sleep. Your hug is the loveliest place on this earth to be. Have a happy hug day."

"To my lovely wife, beautiful hug day messages for you. a tight hug and a cuddling embrace await your day at home in the evening."

"Hug day wishes for my beautiful wife. Your hug sends away the worries and anxiety of the day. I love your hug and wait eagerly for the comfort it gives me. I love you."