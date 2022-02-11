New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hugs are the best way to express your love and affection towards your special person. People across the world are celebrating the 'Love Week' with zeal and pomp. The sixth day of valentine's week is celebrated as 'Hug Day'. A tight hug from your partner can instantly brighten your day and lighten up your mood.

Among all the days, Hug day is one of the special days which spreads love and affection quickly. A warm tight hug can easily bring a smile on your partner's face. Couples express their love by hugging each other which is a sign of affection and concern.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to shared with your lover. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Hug Day 2022: Wishes

Happy hug day. I wish you were in my arms every day. Sending warm hugs wishes.

A tight hug from you cherishes my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy Hug Day 2021.

Your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy Hug Day my love.

A hug is a cherished memory and loved the moment that friends do share. Happy Hug Day 2021!

Happy Hug Day 2022

Your arms where I feel safe and at peace.Happy Hug Day 2021

Sending some good vibes through the hugs because I always want the best for you. Happy Hug Day!

Your hug that can fill my heart with love and life with happiness Happy Hug Day!

Where are you? Come soon and hug me. Happy Hug Day darling!

It is love and affection, a warm hug with the ocean of care only for you, love. Happy Hug Day!

A lovely hug to my darling, I love you a lot. Happy Hug Day, love!

Whenever you are this far, I remember the memories of the time you have hugged me tight. Happy Hug Day to you!

Wishing the warmest and the happiest Hug Day to my shining armour! Happy Hug Day 2021!

I am sure that my love and tight hug will melt your heart. Happy Hug Day, baby!

A hug is a wonderful thing. It's a marvelous gift to share. It's a grand way to say, "I care". A hug communicates support, security, affection, unity and belonging. A hug shows compassion.

Happy Hug Day 2022

A hug brings delight. A hug charms the senses. A hug touches the soul.

The most valuable gift you could receive that could fit all sizes and can be exchanged is a hug.

You can't wrap love in a box, but you can wrap a person in a hug. That must be why god gave us arms. So here is a hug for you on this hug day.

No matter where are you, I'll always find my way to Hug you tight and shower you with passionate kisses. I love only you, Sweetheart! Wishing my dear a very Happy Hug Day.

I WANT A HUG. Not just a normal hug, one of those tight hugs that take my breath away, Give me butterflies and make me smile like crazy.

Hug Day 2022: Messages

You are my stress buster and my happy bubble. Your warm hug takes away all negativity and your love energizes me. Happy hug day to my love for life!

My love, I want you all for myself. I do not want you to even share a hug with anybody else. I want your hugs as it eliminates all my stress and anxiety. Happy hug day!

A big hug to you, my love! I love you and appreciate you standing like a rock beside me in all my decisions and adventures. Happy hug day!

Happy hug day! We have been through more difficult times in the last year than happy moments. And your hug is what made me strong and I could face everything with you always being there with me.

I feel precious and valuable when you hug me tight. I love you a lot my sweetheart, you will always be mine. Happy Hug Day.

Happy Hug Day, I wanna hug you tight and say that you will always be mine. I love you more than anyone else.

Happy-happy and happy hug day to you my sweetheart. You are the person I love the most.

Happy Hug Day

I love the way you smile, love the way you dress up, love the way you win my heart, love everything you do. On the hug day, I wanna say, I love you!

Happy Hug Day! I’m on my way to your home. I wanna hug you tight and kiss you hard.

On the occasion of Hug day, I only have to say that, I love hugging you. And I want to do it every second of my life. Happy Hug Day!

I’ll keep hugging you all through my life. Yes, even when you will become my wife. Happy Hug Day!

I wanna thank the person who has made the hug day. This has allowed me to hug you today. Happy Hug Day!

The best feeling is to have you in my arms all day, every day. The best hug is when I get it from you. Happy Hug Day!

The thought of having you in my arms or hugging you gives me goose bumps and trust me that’s the most amazing feeling. Happy hug day!

Hug Day 2022: Quotes

“A hug is the loving gift that costs no money and can be distributed for free to make love grow. Happy Hug Day!”

“Sometimes a hug is all you need. Happy Hug Day!”

“I wish you were closer so I could hug you forever. Happy Hug Day!”

“Your hugs heal me every day. They are pure, beautiful, warm and lovely. Hug you back! Love you.”

“A tight hug from you fuels my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug day 2021.”

Hug Day 2022

“A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!”

“I cannot wrap my love for you in a box, but I can warp you in my arms to let you know how deeply I love you. Happy Hug Day!”

