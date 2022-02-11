New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hug Day is celebrated every year on February 12 as part of Valentine's Week. Hug, being a gesture of warmth and affection, is a much important constituent of every relationship. For some, a hug might be the most direct and open way of communicating their feelings to the person they love. For others, a tight and warm hug from their partner can put an end to the tension and worries of their hectic day.

Here's a look at 5 gift ideas to give to your partners to make your Hug Day special.

1. A personalized mug

A good way to surprise your partner is by gifting them a personalized mug with a photo of you two imprinted on it. Along with being pocket-friendly, it offers a personal touch as well.

2. Hug day cushion

There are several options available online wherein you could find the perfect cushion for your partner. It could offer them much-needed comfort and relaxation at the end of their day.

3. T-shirt

Just like a mug, you also have the option of customizing a t-shirt and sending it across to your loved one. It could have a cute picture of you two hugging or something abstract as well.

4. 'Together we belong' table calendar

A gift with a personal touch, you will need to prepare this from scratch. You can use handmade paper to make different pages of the table calendar. Each page can have a photo of you two along with a romantic message.

5. Love LED bottle

If you have some old discarded glass bottles lying around, it's time to reuse them. Just paint them, put some LED lights inside, and stick some cute photos of you two goofing around. Your DIY love LED bottle is ready!

Posted By: Sugandha Jha