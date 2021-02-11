Hug Day 2021 is celebrated every year on Feb 12 and here we are with a list of 4 reasons why you should hug your loved ones more often.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One often needs a hug when they are having a bad day but surprisingly, a hug has the power to fix a lot more than that. Yes, holding someone close to you affectionately works wonders for your health and wellbeing. It can’t just uplift your mood but may have many other positive effects in your body like boosting immunity to keeping your blood pressure levels intact. So on the occasion of Hug Day 2021, which is celebrated every year on Feb 12, here we are with a list of 4 reasons why you should hug your loved ones more often.

A hug can lower your stress levels

When you hug someone, your body releases oxytocin which causes stress hormones and heart rate to drop. Therefore, keep hugging and throw al your tensions and anxieties out of your life.

A hug can lower your blood pressure

According to a study conducted at the University of North Carolina, those who had higher levels of oxytocin hormone had their blood pressure in control as compared to the ones who got lesser number of hugs. So guys, hug it out and relax.

A hug may increase the quality of your sleep

As per a study by National Sleep Foundation (NSF), 10 minutes of cuddling or touching your partner before you sleep can help you snooze better. Now come on, leave your favourite soft toy aside and rather hug your favourite human.

A hug may boost your immunity

A study published in Psychological Science discovered that if you hug more often it may lead to lesser chances of getting symptoms of cold. This happens when you hug and your stress hormone cortisol lowers down which increases the number of killer cells that fight with bacteria and viruses. Well, an increased immunity is all we want considering the ongoing pandemic, and only if social distancing wasn’t a thing, hugging one another could have been easier.

*Disclaimer: The facts mentioned in the article are for general information. Please try to maintain social distancing currently as the government suggests. Do consult a professional healthcare expert for any advice.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal