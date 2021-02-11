Hug Day is celebrated on January 12 every year. Here are some wishes and quotes for your loved ones that can strengthen your bond with them.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jaadu Ki Jhappi to a Pyaar wali Pappi sadly, people are restricted to experience either of the magical things due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But is it even possible to celebrate Hug Day in 2021? Well, we’ll come to that but first, let’s just know a few little things about this special day.

Hug Day is marked every year in Feb 12 where people hug their close ones and express love, affection, gratitude and other feelings to eachother. It is said to be a rather emotional day out of the other days in Valentine’s Week as it is all more about the feelings and less about the exchange of gifts. So guys, if coronavirus, distance or anything in the world is refraining you from hugging your loved ones, don’t worry, we have a beautiful solution to your problem. Take a look and share these wishes, quotes and messages which can make your Hug Day 2021 memorable.

Here are messages and SMS to send loved ones on this day:

Waiting for you to come back and embrace me in your arms as soon as possible. Happy Hug Day!

A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!

A hug a day keeps all the quarrels away. Happy Hug Day!

On this Hug Day, I want to hug the man I love the most in my life and that is you, honey. Wish you the warmest Hug Day ever!

I WANT A HUG. Not just a normal hug, one of those tight hugs that take my breath away, Give me butterflies, and make me smile like crazy.

Sending you a Hug and a Kiss to make you smile and to say, I'm thinking of you and I miss you! Happy Hug Day!

Sending you a Hug to say you are special.

With a warm hug I want to tell you that my love for you is real. Happy Hug Day!

Living without you is unimaginable. I love you sweetheart. Happy Hug Day!

Give me a tight hug and promise me you will never leave me. Happiest Hug Day!

A tight hug a day, keeps the doctor away. Prescription for life. Happy Hug Day!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal