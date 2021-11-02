New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the toughest jobs in the world is to manage a home and family and who better than housewives can do that. So, to honour their hard work and selfless care a special day has been dedicated to them called Housewife’s Day.

National Housewife’s Day is observed annually on November 3 to acknowledge the stay-at-home women who take care of their husbands and family round the clock without taking any day-offs and payments. Therefore, here we are with a few special quotes, wishes, SMSes and more to send her in order to thank her and make her feel special. Take a look

The amount of hard work and dedication you put in keeping everything in our lives at the right place is beyond words….. Thanks for everything….. Happy Housewife’s Day to you.

On the occasion of National Housewife’s Day, I want to admit that I am the luckiest man to be married to the most amazing woman who makes an amazing housewife.

Never consider being a housewife as being nothing because in reality you are the backbone of everything….. Happy Housewife’s Day.

The efforts of a housewife are acknowledged only when they don’t do what they do every day….. Always love them and respect them…. Best wishes on National Housewife’s Day.

Housewife’s Day reminds us all that our moms, wives, sisters…. Work so hard each and every day to make our house feel like a sweet home…. Happy Housewife’s Day to these ladies.

We can reach work on time, enjoy good food on time because we have an inspiring housewife setting our life right each day with her efforts…. Thanks to her on Housewife’s Day.

The amount of work a housewife does is beyond imagination and in return she only wants respect and love for her and her efforts….. Happy Housewife’s Day.

National Housewife’s Day is a sweet reminder that we must acknowledge and thank the lady of our house for making our lives happier, easier and more beautiful.

The toughest job in the world is to be a housewife because you are not paid and you have to work 24/7/365 days in a year….. Best wishes on Housewife’s Day.

Not every woman can be a good housewife because it demands patience and dedication to be one….. A very Happy National Housewife’s Day to you.

I have too many fantasies to be a housewife. I guess I am a fantasy.

If you are a housewife, take pride in that.

I have become a housewife and there is no better job.

Religion is preserved by wealth; knowledge by diligent practice; a king by conciliatory words; and a home by a dutiful housewife.

It was the only ambition I ever had – not to be a dancer or Hollywood movie star, but to be a housewife in a good marriage.

No labourer in the world is expected to work for room, board, and love -except the housewife.

I would be content being a housewife if I could find the kind of man who wouldn’t treat me like one.

I do not refer to myself as a ‘housewife’ for the reason that I did not marry a house.

A grand old odalisque should never deign to turn housewife.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal