New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours -- Holi will be celebrated tomorrow (March 18) across India. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. The day not only brings happiness to the atmosphere but also marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the spring season. People across the country celebrate the day by putting colours on each other and also by making mouth-watering dishes. Celebrated every year after the full moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna, Holi is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu Religion.

A day before Holi, people celebrate Holika Dahan also known as Choti Holi. On Holika Dahan, people burn bonfires and pray to get rid of negativity around them. Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is associated with the story of the demon King and his son Prahlada. Meanwhile, on the day of Holi, people smear each other with colours using gulaal, water guns, and colour filled balloons.

Holi celebrations will remain incomplete without Gujiyas- a traditional Indian sweet, and sipping on Thandai - a cold beverage made of milk and dry fruits.

As the day has arrived, we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your loved ones. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Holi 2022: Wishe and Messages

Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you forget all your worries and enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy Holi 2022.

Happy Holi! Spread the love on the festival of colours.

This Holi may bring lots and lots of colourful seasons and days in your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wish you a very Happy Holi!

This year, may Holi brings every moment with happiness. May God bless you and your family.

It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi!

Holi is not only about colours and sweets. It reminds me of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha.

May God grant you peace of mind and happiness. Happy Holi!

May Lord Vishnu protect you from the devils like anger, pride, and negativity. Happy Holi 2022!

Holi is the day when people use colours to express their love. It’s time to show some love. All of the colours of you represent love! Happy Holi 2022!

Burn your ego, expectations, and everything in the fire of Holi and enjoy the festival.

Wishing you Holi filled with bright colours, water balloons, delicious gujias, and melodious songs. Enjoy the festival. Happy Holi 2022!

Colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love - may all be yours. Happy Holi!

Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is a time to show affection.

Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!



Paint your life with Holi’s vibrant colours and enjoy the day with dance, music, and lots of splashing water and smearing colours. Happy Holi 2022!

Holi is a festival that helps to develop love and understanding for each other. Let us forget all our anger and celebrate Holi.

Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet memories to cherish for a long time. Happy Holi 2022!

Wishing you happiness, success and glory. May your Holi celebrations this year be memorable. Happy Holi 2022!

Holi is the day to fortify the obligation of kinship and add more hues to it. Appreciate the celebration to its fullest! Happy Holi!

May God paints an incredible canvas with the shades of delight, love, bliss, great wellbeing and achievement. Wishing you a Happy Holi!

Holi 2022: Quotes

May this festival of colors bring prosperity and happiness in your life. Happy Holi 2022!

Wishing you an amazing year ahead with lots of color and good luck. Hope you enjoy your day. Happy Holi 2022!

May this Holi 2022 bring lots and lots of colorful seasons and days into your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wishing you a very happy Holi!

Holi reminds us of brotherhood, comradeship and love for humanity. Let us all celebrate this Holi in the best of spirits and colors so that the world is blessed for happy times ahead.

Wishing you health, prosperity, and blessings from the gods. Enjoy the best of festive times with your dear ones. Happy Holi 2022!

Best wishes to you and your family for a fun filled Holi with sweet memories to cherish. May you have a wonderful time with your loved ones.

Let this Holi dispel darkness and add colors to our lives. Let us all count on the blessings we enjoy in our lives and share them with others too. As the festival transforms our day with happiness and joy, let us also add colors to the people around us.

Prosperity, good health, and success are in store. Open the window of your heart and welcome the festival. Enjoy the festivities to your fullest. Happy Holi 2022!

Holi is a day to make amends and honor friendships. I treasure your presence in my life today and always!

Play safe, eat healthily, and stay cheerful. This is my wish for you. Happy Holi my dear family!

Hoping your life will be like a rainbow filled with colors of love, friendship, and happiness. Happy Holi 2022!

On the occasion of Holi, I am sending warm wishes to you and your family to have the best ever Holi celebrations full of colors of laughter and happiness. Happy Holi to you.

May you be blessed with colors of joy and success. May you be showered with the love of your dear ones. Happy Holi 2022!

May this festival of colors fill your life with pleasant colors. I wish you a happy and colorful Holi!

Wishing you all a blessed and Happy Holi. Have a fantastic and colourful Holi festival this year

May you enjoy this vivacious day with your dear ones and have memories that last a lifetime. Happy Holi and lots of success!

May you be blessed with good health, wealth, long life, peace, happiness, and joy on the auspicious day of Holi. Happy Holi 2022!

May you have the most blessed Holi festival that you have ever had. Wishing you a very special and colorful Holi! Happy Holi 2022!

Bright colors, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi.

May the splash of many colors bring joy within your family. Have a Happy Holi!

