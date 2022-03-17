New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi Aaayi Re! Yes, the festival of colours is here and people are much excited and pomped up. Holi 2022 is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and people in India and across the world surely know how to make it even more fun. Being one of the biggest festivals of Hindus, Holi is important in many ways. The festival of Holi also marks the end of harsh winters and the start of summers.

On this day people gather and play with colours, enjoy delicacies and dance till their legs hurt and more. But if you are away from your family, and missing all the fun, not to worry you can send them all the wishes and messages digitally in a similar fun manner. Messaging app such as Whatsapp allows you to send fun Holi stickers and wishes and GIFs to your loved ones.

Holi stickers bring more fun and colour to your wishes, and if you're wondering where to get those stickers of GIFs on WhatsApp and how to download them, then this article is for you.

How to download Holi stickers on WhatsApp for Android smartphones?

Open WhatsApp, go to messages, and open WhatsApp stickers.

Once the WhatsApp stickers are opened, click on the + icon on the right.

A sticker gallery will open, scroll down till you get an option ‘Get more stickers’ and tap to open it.

Type Holi stickers and choose from hundreds of stickers available and download them.

How to download Holi stickers on WhatsApp for IOS smartphones?

Open WhatsApp, go to messages.

Tap on the text bar, and click on the sticker tab on the right

All sticker options available on WhatsApp will open

Select the sticker pack and download it

Once done, the stickers will be available in the library

You can also download WhatsApp Holi stickers from Play Store, just open the app search for Holi-themed stickers which have keywords ‘Holi WhatsApp Stickers’ or ‘WhatsApp Stickers for Holi’. Download and Install the application and click on the option ‘Add to WhatsApp’. Do the exact procedure that is mentioned above to add those stickers on your messaging app.

