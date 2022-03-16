New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi, also known as the festival of colours and spring, is one of the biggest festivals of Hinduism that is observed every year. Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is celebrated a day before Holi. It is celebrated in Phalguna month on Purnima Tithi. On this day, people lit bonfires to remove negativity from their life and pray for the well-being of their loved ones. This year, due to Bhadra Kaal, people are sceptical about the auspicious time of Holika Dahan, and there is also some confusion about the date of Holi because of Pratipada tithi.

Holika Dahan 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

As mentioned on drikpanchang.com,

Purnima Tithi begins at 1:29 PM on March 17, 2022, and it will end at 12:47 PM on Match 18, 2022.

This year, Holika Dahan is on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Holika Dahan Muhurat is from 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM, and the duration is 1 hour 10 minutes.

According to drikpanchang.com, Holika Dahan should be done during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnimasi Tithi, and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails. If Bhadra is getting over after midnight, then only Holika Dahan should be done in Bhadra and preferably during Bhadra Punchha. However one should avoid Bhadra Mukha and in no condition Holika Dahan should be done in Bhadra Mukha.

Bhadra Punchha - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM, Mar 18

Date of Holi 2022:

Some people are confused about whether Holi should be celebrated on March 18 or 19. According to drikpanchang.com,

As Choti Holi is on March 17, 2022, then Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 18, 2022.

