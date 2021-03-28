Ahead of Holi 2021, we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your relatives and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year Holi is celebrated with great zeal and exultation. However, this year, the celebration will not be up to the mark as several states have banned the public celebration of Holi 2021. The decision was taken after seeing the immense spike in the COVID-19 cases. Though you won't be able to celebrate the festival with great pomp, don't let this lessen your enthusiasm. Organise a small party at home and celebrate the day with your parents and siblings by binging on Gujiyas and dancing till the sun sets down.

Since you won't be able to visit your relatives or friends on the eve of Holi, here we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes and messages, which will make them feel you are beside them. Also, you can share it on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram handle.

Holi 2021 Wishes

With the hope that your life is framed with all the colours of the rainbow, sending out the happiest colours to you. Happy Holi!

Colour your mind with positivism and happiness! Happy Holi!

Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long

Holi is the appropriate time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi!

Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

t’s Holi. Wash away your worries with the festival of colours.

Make a splash this Holi to spread cheer and joy all around.

Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!

Have a colourful and joyous Holi this year!

May this Holi usher in colours of happiness in your life

Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!

May God grant you peace of mind and good health. Happy Holi!

If you don’t mind, let’s play Holi

May the year ahead be prosperous and happy and every day is as colourful as Holi.

May God shower all his blessings upon you and fill your life with good deeds and contentment. Happy Holi!

May all the 365 days of the year be as merry as the day of Holi. Happy Holi!

Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious Gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi.

Hope God paints the canvas of your life with beautiful colours. Happy Holi to you and your Family!!

Let’s make a bonfire of our pride, negativity, and envy this Holi and bring in a fresh start. Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 Quotes

Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!

Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of colour.

Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is time to show affection. All the colours that are on you are of love.

Dipped in hues of love and trust has come the festival of Holi.

A true and caring relation doesn't have to speak loud, a soft message is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with a lot of fun.

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness.

Holi is a time to reach out with the colours of joy. It is time to love and forgive. It is the time that expresses the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colours.

Make merry with colours on Holi and the rest of the days with the colours of love.

Holi 2021 Messages

H – Happiness

O – Opulence

L – Love

I – Integrity

Now that you know the meaning, let me wish you a happy Holi!

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in.

Let’s throw out the colours in the air, and renew our love with a bit of romantic colour. Happy Holi.

It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and make a bond with sweets, Thandai and colours. Happy Holi.

Happy Holi from mine to yours. Hope you have a colourful day and a colourful life with all kind of right twists in the colour.

May God grant you peace of mind and good health. Happy Holi!

May the year ahead be prosperous and happy and every day is as colourful as Holi.

May God shower all his blessings upon you and fill your life with good deeds and contentment. Happy Holi!

May all the 365 days of the year be as merry as the day of Holi. Happy Holi!

Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious Gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi.

Whether I am near or far from you on Holi it does not matter. I will always be there in your heart and you in mine. Happy Holi and have a wonderful day.

Hope God paints the canvas of your life with beautiful colours.

Happy Holi to you and your Family!!

Let's make a bonfire of our pride, negativity, and envy this Holi and bring in a fresh start.

Happy Holi!

The grandeur of colour and sweetness of sweets; may you have a brilliant Holi!

Express your love with colours this Holi and make your love colourful with colours of love.

This Holi may bring lots and lots of colourful seasons and days in your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wish you a very Happy Holi!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv