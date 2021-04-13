Happy Hindu New Year 2021: Ahead of the Hindu New Year 2021, here are some wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your loved ones on this day:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Hindu New Year is observed in March and April. This year, it will be observed on April 14. The Solar New Year or Hindu New Year is known by different names in different regions. In Punjab, this festival is known as Baisakhi. In Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, this festival is known as Ugadi. In Maharashtra, this festival is known as Gudi Padwa. The Kashmiri Hindus celebrate this day as Navrey, Sindhis celebrate this day as Cheti Chandi. On the other hand, in West Bengal, this festival is celebrated as Poila Baishakh.

The Hindu New Year will be observed on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. The Chaitra Navratri started on April 13. In this festival, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Ahead of the Hindu New Year 2021, here are some wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your loved ones on this day:

Hindu New Year Wishes:

*May this new year bring peace, prosperity and success in your life. Happy Hindu New Year.

*Another year is here as a disguise of joy. Say goodbye to the old year and start the new one on a positive note. Happy Hindu New Year.

*Wishing you and your family a wonderful Hindu New Year! May God grant you the wisdom to choose the path carefully. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

*Starting this New Year, may God bless you with immense power and strength to fulfill all your dreams and make it big in life!

*Forget the past and enjoy the present, as this New Year brings happiness, success and prosperity. Happy New Year!

*I wish you have a great start to the new year, more blessings throughout, and end it with joy. Happy Hindu New Year.

*May this new year bring peace, prosperity, and success to your life. Happy Hindu New Year.

*Another year is here as a disguise of joy. Say goodbyes to the old year and start the new one on a positive note. Happy Hindu New Year.

*May this new year bring great joy, happiness, and enthusiasm to you. Happy Hindu New Year to you and your family.

Hindu New Year Quotes:

*May this New Year usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy and a blissful Navreh.

*Here's hoping that New Year Day brings along with it a new ray of hope. May there be peace and goodness all around. Happy Navreh.

*I hope this New Year ushers in hope, a renewed confidence, and the will power to fight all odds. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones—a very blissful New Year.

*This New Year, let us hope for a bright, peaceful, joyous and healthy future. Here's wishing you a very Happy New Year.

*May the coming year bring you joy.

May the coming year bring you happiness.

May the coming year be so fun, that another year comes and you don’t even realise it!

*Wishing you and your family a wonderful Hindu New Year! May God grant you the wisdom to choose the path carefully. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

Ahead of Hindu New Year, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy New year.

