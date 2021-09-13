Happy Hindi Diwas 2021: As the special day is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your loved ones.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi Diwas 2021 is one of the important days for all Indians as it marks the declaration of the Hindi language as the official language of the Union of India. Also, September 14, marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha. It was on his 50th birthday in 1949, the Indian government adopted Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as the official language after English. To celebrate this day, many cultural and literary events are organised across the nation. Also, on this day, Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar awards are given to Ministries, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens for their contribution to and promotion of Hindi.

As the special day is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your loved ones. Also, to mark the day, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Hindi Diwas 2021: Wishes

“Warm wishes on Hindi Diwas to everyone. Let us always take pride in speaking Hindi because it is our mother tongue.”

“Speaking in Hindi is nothing to be ashamed of. Let us speak in Hindi and promote our language. Happy Hindi Diwas to everyone.”

“On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, let us make everyone aware of the important of Hindi in our lives. Happy Hindi Diwas.”

“As we get eager to learn other languages, we must not forget how special our own Hindi is. Warm wishes on World Hindi Day.”

“The occasion of Hindi Diwas reminds us all that how beautiful is the language of Hindi is and we must always respect it. Happy Hindi Diwas 2021.”

“Each and every language is special in some way. Warm wishes on Hindi Diwas to everyone.”

“Never forget that how powerful and scientific a language Hindi is and how blessed we are to learn it. Happy Hindi Diwas to all.”

“Warm wishes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas to everyone. Let us bring more prosperity and popularity to our beautiful language.”

Honouring Hindi is all about honouring our mother tongue. Wishing a very Happy World Hindi Day to everyone.”

Hindi is not an expression of expressions this is the devotion to die on the motherland.

Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi Diwas 2021: Quotes

"Hindi ka sammaan kare, aao hum us mridu bhasha ka gungaan kare.."

"Angrezi ka hum par assar hogya...Hindi ka mushkil safar hogya...Aab mai aapse ijazat chahti huin... Hindi ki sabse hifazat chahti huin"

"Bhari puri ho sabhi boliyan... yahi kamna Hindi hai...gehri ho pehchan aapsi...yahi sadhna Hindi hai"

“Hindi ke bina Hindustan utna hi adhura hai jitna saanso ke bina ye Jeevan…. Hindi Diwas ki dher saari shubh kamnayein.”

“Hindi bhasha Bharat ka wo gehna hai jo sada Bharat ko sajata rahega aur sada hi humari shaan bankar chamakta rahega…. Hindi Diwas ki badhai.”

"A country that does not take pride in its language and literature can never progress"

"Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day to all of you my friends"

"Till Hindi is not made, the power of the poor till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas"

"Hindi has always been such a language that it never boycotted any word just because it's of foreign origin"

"A nation is dumb without a national language"

"Hindi is the soul of Indian culture"

"Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation"

Hindi Diwas 2021: Messages

Hindi Diwas reminds each one of us to learn Hindi and spread awareness about this language. Happy World Hindi Day.

“Hindi is a very scientific language and we must celebrate its uniqueness on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Warm wishes on this special day to all.”

“Hindustan ki shaan aur pehchan hai Hindi….. Hindustan ka abhiman hai Hindi…. Hindi Diwas ke paavan parv par hardik badhaiyan!!!”

“Hindi Diwas humein yaad dilata hai Hindi bhasha ki taraf humara kartavya, use sanjo kar rakhne ka aur ise humari aane wali pidhiyo ko iske sundar roop mein saupne ka.”

“Hindi aur Hindustan ka har Hindustani ke saath wahi ek naata hai jo ek dil ka dhadkan se aur ek maa ka apne bachche se…. Hindi Diwas ke avsar par dher saari badhai!!!”

“Hindi Diwas humein yaad dilata hai ki humein hamesha garv hona chahiye Hindi par aur humare andar jazba hona chahiye Hindi ke aaj aur aane wale kal ko lekar.”

“Hindi is very beautiful and very logical and we must always appreciate it for its uniqueness. Happy Hindi Diwas to all.”

“With the growth of Hindu culture, the growth of Hindi as a language is something inevitable. Happy International Hindi Day to everyone.”

Wishing a very Happy Hindi Diwas to you. Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honour of our mother tongue.

Hindi is the national language-spoken authority in the largest part of the country. Happy Hindi Diwas.

