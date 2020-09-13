Happy Hindi Diwas 2020: So as you celebrate Hindi Diwas 2020, here some wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share on this day with your friends and family.

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year across the country to commemorate the event when Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of India. The first Hindi Diwas was celebrated in India in 1953. Hindi, which is an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script, is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin.

In India, people also refer to Hindi as the ‘language of unity’ and thus Hindi Diwas is celebrated across the country with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Various events are organised across India, especially in schools and colleges to showcase the importance of the language. So as you celebrate Hindi Diwas 2020, here some wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to share on this day with your friends and family:

Wishes and Greetings:

Hindi is our mother tongue and truly the most comfortable language for all of us to express our feelings in the most perfect way. Happy Hindi Diwas to you.

Wishing a very Happy Hindi Diwas to you. Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honour of our mother tongue.

Hindi is our mother tongue, Hindi us a lovely voice melodious of Hindi took us every moment lovely, Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi is our national language, Hindi is very dear to us, Harmonic declaration of Hindi, Loved us every moment, Happy Hindi Diwas.

The Hindustan Shan Hindi, identify Hindi is every Indian’s unique tradition of unity Hindi, every heart’s desire Hindi, Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi and Hindustan are ours and we are proud of it, our heart is one and ours are our lives, heartiest greetings of Hindi Day.

Unity is the strength of the country, we need Hindi’s strength, Happy Hindi Day to all of you my friend.

Quotes:

"A country that does not take pride in its language and literature can never progress"

"Hindi has always been such a language that it never boycotted any word just because it's of foreign origin"

"A nation is dumb without a national language"

"Hindi is the soul of Indian culture"

"Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation"

"Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day to all of you my friends"

"Till Hindi is not made, the power of the poor till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas"

"Not proud of personal language Will he falls in love with the country He is the beloved of the brave nation Whose slogan in Hindi Happy Hindi day"

"Hindi is embellished with all those qualities, on whose strength it can join the next category of the world’s literary language"

"Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial, which has not boycotted any words simply because it is foreign"

Messages:

Come on Hindi Day, read and teach Hindi, our language is our language, let us adopt it, hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Diwas.

Hindi is a blessing, English is a disaster, Hindi is not just a language, Hindi is our heritage. Happy Hindi Divas.

In this country full of diversities, there is a phulwari of languages, among them our most beloved Hindi mother tongue is ours.

Hindi is pushing to take the path of advancement not only collected the day we celebrate promotion Hindi Day, happier Hindi Diwas.

The pride of your country at hand You become great by adopting Hindi Happy Hindi Diwas to all of you.

Hindi is our mother tongue, speak it every day and on this day of Hindi day, encourages everyone to speak it.

Hindi is the national language-spoken authority in the largest part of the country. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma