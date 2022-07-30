Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Auspicious Day

Hariyali Teej is one of the most important and auspicious festivals in the Hindu community, which is usually celebrated two days before Nag Panchami. This festival falls during the holy month of Sawan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On Hariyali Teej, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for happy married life. Also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej, married women keep fast, wear new clothes and wear green sarees and bangles.

As the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej is tomorrow, here are some wishes and quotes you can share with your family and friends.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes

Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Hariyali Teej 2022: Messages

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!

Maintain your fast diligently if you want to be with your husband for several lives. Happy Hartalika Teej!

If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes For WhatsApp And Facebook

Shivam Shivam

Mere Dil me ho

Ye dil mandir tab banega

jab mera dil aapko yad karega

tab jakar ke mera Jeevan ka arth ho !

Jai Bholenath

Chandan ki khushboo,

baadalon ki fuhaar,

aap savi ko mubarak ho

Ye pabitra teej ka tyohar. Happy Hariyali Teej 2022

Hariyali Teej 2022: Quotes

Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

