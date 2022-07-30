Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: 6 Mehndi Designs To Take Inspiration From On Chhoti Teej

Hariyali Teej falls during the holy month of Sawan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is usually celebrated two days before Nag Panchami. On Hariyali Teej, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for happy married life. It is one of the most important and auspicious festivals for the Hindu community and it is also called Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31, 2022, Sunday. The festival is a fanfare for women, especially in states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. On this day, married women keep fast, wear new clothes and wear green sarees and bangles. Women also apply mehndi on their palms and make some beautiful designs. Take inspiration from these mehndi designs to make your Hariyali Teej even more beautiful.

This is a simple and beautiful design, in which you just have to draw the semi-circles. It looks elegant and it is also very easy to make.

If you like your palms filled with beautiful mehndi designs, but also want to save time, then this is perfect for you. You just have to make some big flower patterns and lines to make beautiful designs.

If you have a shortage of time, but still want a beautiful mehndi design, then you can take inspiration from this. This design is simple and easy to draw and will take less time.

This design is also very simple and will hardly take 20 mins. To make this, you have to draw a flower on one side of the palm and add some leaves to make it more beautiful.

To draw this, make flowers, lines and leaf patterns on your palm. This design is perfect for the hariyali Teej festival.

To make this, you just have to make some big flower patterns and lines to make beautiful designs. Your hands will look beautiful, and you also don't have to spend so much time.