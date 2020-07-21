Happy Hariyali Teej 2020: Hariyali Teej 2020 is celebrated across the country today as it marks the onset of monsoon season and cherishes the greenery it brings in abundance. The Hariyali Teej 2020, which is also known as Hartalika Teej and Sindhara Teej is one of the most prominent and famous Hindu festivals.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hariyali Teej 2020 is celebrated across the country today as it marks the onset of monsoon season and cherishes the greenery it brings in abundance. The Hariyali Teej 2020, which is also known as Hartalika Teej and Sindhara Teej is one of the most prominent and famous Hindu festivals. Hariyali Teej is also dedicated to Lord Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati. Women on this day observe fast and worship Lord Shiva for the long life of their husbands. Hariyali Teej is also known as ‘Chhoti Teej’ and ‘Shravana Teej’. So as you celebrate Hariyali Teej, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends:

Wishes:

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May you be blessed with happiness this Teej. Wish you and your family a very happy Hariyali Teej!

Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes and you get great, powerful and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej!

Good wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

Messages:

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring joy and love into your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Maintain your fast diligently if you want to be with your husband for several lives. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma