New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year people in India observe Hanuman Jayanti to pay tribute to Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary. The auspicious day is celebrated on the full moon during Chaitra month. On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman offer prayers to him and observe fast. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on April 16.

The Purnima Tithi starts at 2:25 am on April 16 and ends at 12:24 am on April 17, 2022. As per Ramayan, Lord Hanuman was born to King Kesari and Queen Anjana. Apart from that, Lord Hanuman is also the incarnation of Lord Shiva and is called Pawanputra and Anjaneya. Lord Hanuman is a big devotee of Lord Hanuman. People believe that praying to Lord Hanuman gives you confidence and peace of mind.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friend and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes

This Hanuman Jayanti, I hope your life gets filled with happiness, hope and positivity. Wish you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman fill your life with abundant happiness.

This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti bring along in your life much more happiness and positivity and keep you blessed. Warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Messages

Wishing a very Hanuman Jayanti to you. May Lord Hanuman is always there to protect you and your loved ones from all problems in life.

Warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to you. May you devote this day offering prayers to Lord Hanuman for all the blessings and love.

May Lord Hanuman is always there to bless you with happiness, prosperity and wellness in life. Wishing a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish Lord Hanuman is always there to empower you by giving strength and by supporting you in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us celebrate the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti by offering prayers to Lord Hanuman and by seeking his blessings. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

When Hanuman ji is there to empower you with strength and wisdom and keep you protected from all the problems, you will surely find success in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 to you

May Lord Hanuman bless you with peace and happiness and bring into your life many more joys and celebrations. Wishing a blessed Hanuman Jayanti to you.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Bajrang Bali blesses you with unmatched strength and wisdom to live your life with confidence and courage.

May you are showered with great strength and immense wisdom by Lord Hanuman for prosperous and successful life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.

May you always shine bright and strong with the blessings of Bajarang Bali and make the impossible possible with your hard work. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Quotes

“With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, may you shine bright in life and achieve all your goals and make all your dreams a reality. Wishing a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.”

“May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti infuse your life with high spirits, dedication and devotion. Warm greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti to you.”

“Wishing you happiness and success, glory and celebrations, goodness and good fortune in your life on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2021.”

“Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti”

“May Lord Hanuman shower is an auspicious blessing on you today and forever. Happy Hanuman Jayanthi”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen