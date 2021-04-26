Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Send these warm wishes and messages to your family and friends to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Hanuman is one of the most worshipped deities who also holds great importance in the epic Hindu mythology Ramayana. Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram and Devi Sita, is the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva, and every year on the full moon of the Chaitra month or Chitra Purnima, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated. He is known by the many names, including Kesari Nandan, Anjaniputra, Pawanputra, Maruti. This year the auspicious day is falling on April 27, 2021. As per Hindu belief, those who worship Lord Hanuman receives his blessing and keeps his devotees away from pain and troubles. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship him with great pomp and fervour.

As the auspicious day is right around the corner, we have brought you some warm wishes and messages that you can send to your family and friends. Also, to mark this day, you can share it on your Facebook and WhatsApp status.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes

May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Just to Wish You Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman Shower His Blessings on You And Your Family!

Jai Bajrang Bali. May God Hanumaan bless you with Power and Wisdom Happy Hanuman Jayanti

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do.

Anjani-putra Pavan sut nama .

Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman!

Best wishes on this Hanuman Jayanti

Wish you be accompanied with

auspiciousness and blessings

on Hanuman Jayanti

Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

May Hanuman Ji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity

on Hanumaan Jayanti

for you and your family

Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

Let wisdom rule your thoughts and, may your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family.

Jai Veer Hanuman

Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman

Wishing you all A Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Messages

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

On this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Bajrang Bali blesses you with unmatched strength and wisdom to live your life with confidence and courage. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Mantras

1. Hang Hanumate Rudraatmakaay Hung Phatt||

2. Om Namo Bhagvate Aanjaneyaay Mahaabalaay Swaahaa||

3. Om Aing Hring Hanumate Ramdutay Lankavidhvansnay Anjani Garbh Sambhutay Shakini Dakini Dakini Vidhvanssnay Kilikili Bubukaren Vibhishanay Hanumaddevay Om Hring Shring Haung Ha Phat Swaha||

4. Manojavam Maruta Tulyavegam..Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham...Vatatmajam Vanara Yuthamukhyam...Sri Rama Dutam Sharanam Prapadye||

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Greetings

May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti bring along in your life much more happiness and positivity and keep you blessed. Warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!



Wish you and your family joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti. May you have a peaceful and healthy year ahead. Best wishes to you and your family!

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman Ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a joyous Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you!

May you always have the blessings of Lord Hanuman to win over every challenge of life and to be always successful in what you do…. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!

Jai Hanuman gyan gun sagar, Jai Kapis tihun lok ujagar

Ram doot atulit bal dhama, Anjani-putra Pavan sut nama .

Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman! Best wishes on this Hanuman Jayanti

