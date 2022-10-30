Halloween 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

HALLOWEEN, also known as 'Allhalloween' or 'All Saints Eve', is celebrated across the world on October 31 annually. Halloween is a day when people wear costumes inspired by ghosts, monsters, and vampires to scare people around them.

It is the day that is dedicated to remembering the dead. Besides partying, the Halloween festival includes 'trick or treat' in which people style spooky dresses and travel door to door to scare each other.

Halloween 2022: Wishes

"May the occasion of Halloween be full of screams around you, monstrous costumes around you and lots of fun surrounding you...Best wishes on Halloween to you."

"Pumpkins are carved, ghosts are seen, the hour is here. Happy Halloween."

"On this spooky eve, you can send these fun messages and greetings to your loved ones wishing them Happy Halloween."

"We might not be vampires, but I’m still glad we’re BLOOD-related! Have a FANGtastic Halloween!"

"Hope your house is the spookiest in the neighbourhood and your costume is talked about for years to come."

Halloween 2022: Messages

"You're the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Have a scary good time. Happy Halloween!"

"Halloween is the time to loosen up and give these ghosts, vampires and witches a tough competition…. I am sure you will win the competition…. Happy Halloween to you."

"Wishing you a fun Halloween filled with magical surprises! May you get lots of treats that are good to eat."

"Pumpkins are all ready to be lit up and witches are all ready with their robes….It is Halloween, my dear!"

"You light up my life like a full harvest moon. Today and all year, I feel really lucky to know you."

"The night carries the fragrance of caramel apples, tastes like roast sweet corn, and looks like a carved pumpkin. Have an amazing Halloween."

Halloween 2022: Quotes

"On this Halloween, my only wish is to scare you the most with my spooky looks and jokes…. Get ready to have the biggest blast of this season."

"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen; the moon laughs and whispers, it’s near Halloween. Happy Halloween."

"This season is sweet and fun! No wonder it makes me think of you. I hope you have a spooky and great day. Happy Halloween."

"Tonight, I wish you an unforgettable Halloween adventure filled with creepy memories and deadly encounters. Happy Halloween."

"Halloween is a day in which some people choose to wear a mask, while others finally feel safe to take theirs off. Happy Halloween."

"Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat. Happy Halloween."