New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Halloween is a spooky festival that is celebrated by Christians to remember deads. However, there are some who mark this festival to welcome the winter season and bid summer season adieu. Children on this day, collect candies from their neighbours and say 'trick or treat'. The day is annually celebrated on the last day of October, that is, October 31.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you some warm wishes, messages and quotes to send to your family and friends. Also, to mark the day you can use them on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Halloween 2021: Wishes

Wishing you a fun Halloween filled with magical surprises! May you get lots of treats that are good to eat!

The dead have risen up from their graves. Watch your steps carefully. Don’t stop and don’t look back. Wishing you a Halloween night full of fright and fear!

Happy Halloween to you! Get spooked and have fun!

I hope tonight you accidentally find yourself in the graveyard. Then you run scared through the woods and finally stop before the rocks. Wishing you a crazy Halloween night!

Be very afraid of the dark because you never know what dwells in it. And don’t listen to the whispers in your ear. Wishing you a Halloween full of haunted and spooky encounters!

Happy Halloween, my love. Allow me to trick you into treating you with love, hugs, and kisses.

Trick or treat? Why not both! Happy Halloween to you!

Happy Halloween 2021! Get dressed up in the best costume and enjoy!

Enjoy your trick-or-treating! On this Halloween, I’m sending you my spooky greetings!

You’re the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Have a scary good time. Happy Halloween 2021!

Happy Halloween! Wishing for you to have a relaxing day as you will not need to put on any costume today. Your face is scary enough!

Happy Halloween! May you receive lots of treats and little tricks tonight!

Don’t let yourself become a dinner item for the Halloween zombies. Be the hunter tonight, don’t be the prey. Wishing you a great, happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween to someone very special. Hoping your night rocks, just like you!

When the dark night appears and everything turns into evil, just remember it’s Halloween, just chill!

Wishing you a Halloween night full of fun and joy. Make yourself prepared for the celebration as darkness takes over. The dead are awake once again!

The dead rise again, bats fly, terror strikes and screams echo, for tonight it’s Halloween.

It’s Halloween, go totally catty, batty, deadly, ghostly and scary!

Let the goosebumps spread and the hairs stand up on Halloween and let the candy fill your dreams.

Eat lots of candy, scare someone, don’t be yourself because it’s Halloween!

Let’s have a scary and sweet candy-filled Halloween!

I boo believe that Halloween is the best holiday ever. May you have a fun and eerie Halloween!

Trick me or treat me, I don’t care what you do, just promise to give me candy or two.

Pumpkin carving and ghost hunting. Trick or treating and witch-hunting. This will be a bone-chilling Halloween!

This Halloween I’d like to tell you a thing or two, it’s okay to be the devil, it’s okay to have a tattoo, it’s okay to be an angel, it’s okay to trick or treat too.

May the spirits, witches, and goblins grant all your wishes! Happy Halloween, dear!

Have a Happy and Fun Halloween – Don’t be afraid of the dark!

Halloween 2021: Quotes

“Sticky fingers, tired feet; one last house, trick or treat!” – Rusty Fischer

“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.” – William Shakespeare

“When the witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers ’tis near Halloween.” – Unknown

“Hark! Hark to the wind! ‘Tis the night, they say, when all souls come back from the far away- the dead, forgotten this many a day!” – Virna Sheard

“May Jack-o-lanterns burning bright, Of soft and golden hue, Pierce through the future’s veil and show, What fate now holds for you?” – Jerry Smith

“Happy Halloween! Beware of monsters and creatures of the shadows!”

“Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, Tonight is Halloween!” – Dexter Kozen

“Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat…” – Nicholas Gordon

“When there’s no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth.” – George A. Romero

“The moon has awoken with the sleep of the sun, the light has been broken; the spell has begun.” – Midgard Morningstar

“From ghoulies and ghosties and long leggety beasties and things that go bump in the night, Good Lord, deliver us!” – Scottish Saying

“Tis the night—the night of the grave’s delight, and the warlocks are at their play; Ye think that without the wild winds shout, but no, it is they—it is they.” – Cleveland Coxe

“Tis now the very witching time of night, When churchyards yawn and hell itself breathes out contagion to this world.” – William Shakespeare

“The witches fly across the sky, The owls go, Who? Who? Who? The black cats yowl And green ghosts howl, Scary Halloween to you!” – Nina Willis Walter

“Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween’s upon us now.” – Richelle E. Goodrich

“Despite my ghoulish reputation, I really have the heart of a small boy. I keep it in a jar on my desk.” – Robert Bloch

Halloween 2021: Messages

Tonight is your chance to make all your scary dreams come true. Become the monster and scare someone because tonight it’s all fun. Happy Halloween!

Wishing you a creep-tacular Halloween night full of ghost hunting and candy eating. Put on your costumes and scare the hell out of your neighbours! Happy Halloween!

Carve your pumpkin and get yourself ready for the witch-hunting because tonight is going to be the scariest Halloween of your life. Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween, my sweetheart. I will spoil you with my love and kisses tonight.

Happy Halloween to you, baby! I’m sure you will be the most handsome vampire out there tonight! Enjoy your time to the fullest!

I’m glad to have a real-life ghoul in my life, and that is you. Have a killer Halloween!

Tonight, I am wishing you an unforgettable Halloween adventure filled with creepy memories and deadly encounters. Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween, love! Nobody is too old for a party so what do you say about a Rick and Morty couple costume for us? Let’s have fun!

I am dying to have a great Halloween with you. Let’s get some candy!

You will never find a holiday better than Halloween. Wishing you a happy Halloween filled with sweet candies and eerie monsters!

Halloween 2021: Greetings

Let the power of Halloween take over and do its magic. Hope you have a pleasantly frightful night and succeed in trick or treating. Happy Halloween.

The dead are waiting. Prepare your pumpkin mask and dress up like a witch for tonight we dine in hell! Happy Halloween!

Collect your pumpkin and get yourself ready to explore the night! Bring candles when you come out of your house. Because the dead hates the light. Happy Halloween 2021!

Today’s a day to let yourself go and make the best out of the craziness in the air! Happy Halloween! Let’s see who wins the ‘Best costume award’!

Don’t get yourself tricked by the devil tonight. Wishing you a Halloween full of witches, goblins, and of course, candies! Make some wonderful Halloween memories!

May Halloween be full of surprises and scream for you. Wishing my family a happy Halloween.

Whatever you do and wherever you go tonight just make sure the dead don’t follow you. The night is full of horror but you can earn candies if you know how to. Happy Halloween!

My friend, Happy Halloween to you! Wish you have a relaxing holiday and an amazing night! Be scary and have fun!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv