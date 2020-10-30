Happy Halloween 2020: Halloween, which is originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, is festival that is celebrated across the world on October 31.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Halloween, which is also known as 'Allhalloween' or 'All Saints' Eve', is celebrated across the world on October 31. Originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is a day when people wear costumes of ghosts, monsters and vampires to scare their friends, family members and neighbours. So as you celebrate Halloween, here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day:

Wishes and Messages:

Wishing you a fun Halloween filled with magical surprises! May you get lots of treats that are good to eat!

The dead have risen up from their graves. Watch your steps carefully. Don’t stop and don’t look back. Wishing you a Halloween night full of fright and fear!

You’re the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Have a scary good time. Happy Halloween 2020!

Collect your pumpkin and get yourself ready to explore the night! Bring candles when you come out of your house. Because the dead hates the light. Happy Halloween 2020!

Happy Halloween! Get dressed up in the best costume and enjoy!

Don’t let yourself become a dinner item for the Halloween zombies. Be the hunter tonight, don’t be the pray. Wishing you a great, Happy Halloween!

I wish you collect a lot of candies tonight. Dress yourself up with creepy costumes. Have fun with your friends but watch out when you pass by the woods. Because its Halloween tonight!

Happy Halloween to someone very special. Hoping your night rocks, just like you!

Wishing you a Halloween night full of fun and joy. Make yourself prepared for the celebration as darkness takes over. The dead are awake once again!

Be aware of who you receive candies from. You don’t even know who’s dead and who’s alive tonight! Have a thrilling Halloween night!

Halloween Poems:

Your Dentist Wins:

Halloween Night

What a cool sight

Costumes all around

And screams resound

All the candy

Tastes so dandy

A cavity begins

Your dentist wins

Booo:

To wish you a happy Halloween

Is a very Taboo thing to do.

I’d rather you be very scared

So all I’ll say to you is Boooo!

Greetings:

Wishing you a creep-tacular Halloween night full of ghost hunting and candy eating. Put on your costumes and scare the hell out of your neighbors! Happy Halloween!

Carve your pumpkin and get yourself ready for the witch hunting because tonight is going to be the scariest Halloween of your life. Happy Halloween!

Have fun dressing up, getting candy, and getting scared. Wishing you a fun Halloween.

I am hoping you have a great Halloween. Stay safe.

Halloween is a great time to dress up and have a little fun. Happy Halloween.

Have a spooky time on Halloween. Don't get too scared though. Happy Halloween.

Eat lots of candy this Halloween. Have a blast getting scared.

Quotes:

"And they were all amazed, so that they questioned among themselves, saying, “What is this? A new teaching with authority! He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him"

"For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control"

"Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good"

"Let us see Halloween as a reminder that evil does exist, but let us also be reminded that we have a powerful God who is looking out for us"

"I hope you find yourself comforted during these darkening days with the love that shines from within you"

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma