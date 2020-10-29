Happy Halloween 2020: Halloween Day is celebrated on the eve of October 31 every year in European countries and America. Now, people across the world celebrate Hallowmas Eve.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Halloween Day or All Hallows’ or and Hallowmas Eve is celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and America. Now, Halloween is celebrated worldwide and has also become very popular in urban India. It is believed that Halloween is a celebration in remembrance of the dead that occurs annually on the evening of October 31. Halloween is a mixture of customs of pagan and Christian origins which is originated from an ancient Celtic seasonal festival to mark the end of the harvest. Also, to remember the dead that is celebrated from sunset on October 31 to sunset on November 1. Halloween is followed by All Saints' Day on November 1 and All Souls' Day on November 2.

History

Halloween Day is majorly celebrated in European countries but now people celebrate the eve in the different parts of the world including India. According to a report in Britannica, "The celebration marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and initiates the season of Allhallowtide, which lasts three days and concludes with All Souls’ Day."

However, in the different parts of America, the observance of All Hallows’ is called nonreligious. It was begun in Ireland and ancient Britain. According to their contemporary calendars, the year ends with Halloween and the New Year is believed to begin.

Significance

With the end of the October, winter season begins and to bring warmth into the atmosphere people celebrate Halloween. With the lights and candles, the temperature remains warm. People set bonfires on hilltops to frighten away evil spirits and also to give acknowledgment to the good spirits. Halloween became one of the principal US holidays, particularly among children, however, in India, there is no public holiday for the event. Since, it falling along with Valmiki Jayanti and Sharad Purnima this year, some organisations can give a day off.

