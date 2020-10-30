Happy Halloween 2020: All Hallows’ Evening or Halloween Day is celebrated on October 31 every year. Now, several countries celebrate Halloween eve and wear spooky clothes. Know about its origin, meaning, traditions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Halloween Day is a European and American festival, which is celebrated on October 31 every year, dedicated to remembering the dead. The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain in Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. This day is celebrated by wearing spooky clothes, ghost costumes and makeup, lighting bonfires, camping at a haunted place, watching horror films and so on. This day is followed by All Saint Day on November 1 and the evening before the day is called All Hallows Eve.

Tradition

On this day, people recall their ancestors and celebrate the remembering of the dead. In the European countries, it is believed that October 31st is the end of the year and to begin the new year one should seek the blessings of the ancestors. To commemorate the passing of the dead, wear goofy clothes and makeup. Also, to keep the bad spirits away, they chant verses and celebrate.

History and Origin

Around 400 years ago, by 43 A.D., the Roman Empire had conquered the majority of Celtic territory. The two festivals of Roman origin were combined which is now celebrated with Halloween. On Halloween Day, people of Roman origin practice bobbing for apples. However, to fulfill the Celtic deities, Druids built huge sacred bonfires. It is believed that the presence of spirits made it easier for the priests to make future predictions.

Significance

Along with the remembering dead and maintaining distance from bad spirits, Europeans also celebrate Halloween even to mark the beginning of the Harvest month. On this day, Celts wear animal skins and heads in an attempt to learn their future and burn a set of their crops in the bonfire. They also believe that this bonfire becomes sacred after this practice and protects the house from evil spirits.

