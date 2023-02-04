Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

EVERY YEAR, on February 05, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated across parts of the country. Bhagat Ravidas was an Indian saint who founded the Raviadssia religion in the 15th and 16th centuries and is known for his role in the Bhakti movement. He was born in the 1450s in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and his birth anniversary is widely celebrated across North India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. On this special occasion, we bring you wishes and quotes to share on the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas with your family and friends.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Wishes

"May you find solace from your spiritual Guru, Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"If your heart is pure, the water in your bathtub is holy water. You need not go anywhere to take a holy dip. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"Wish you and your family a very happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanti. May guruji shower his blessings on your entire family."

"You show us thee light of wisdom and drive away the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"Never do wrong. Never think of doing wrong. Just walk on the path shown by Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"Always walk on the path of goodness, and spread the message of love, peace, and togetherness everywhere. Wish you all a Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"Let’s make this world without any discrimination & race like colour, caste class, religion. Happy Guru Ravidass Jayanti."

"Walk on the path of enlightenment, and spread the word of spiritualism everywhere you go. Wish you a very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of his servants. Happy Gur Ravidas Jayanti."

"Let’s shed the layer of negativity and bring in to practice the teachings of Guru. Let’s follow one God, one goal and one way. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."

"On this day, my Guru was born. He is special and unique to me. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to all."

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Messages

"Let’s make this world without any discrimination and race like colour, caste class, or religion. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to all!"

"Surrender yourself to the Lord with your heart and soul. You will enjoy peace and pleasure. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!"

"Let us remember all the great preaching of guruji on this occasion of his birthday and travel in the path of wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!"

"There is no difference between gold and gold ornaments. God does not differentiate between its creatures. Happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanti."

"If you are alone, you must try and acquire knowledge all by yourself. If there are two people they should exchange knowledge. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti."