New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Ravidas Ji, a world-famous poet played a very prominent role in Bhakti Movement. This year his Birth anniversary will fall on February 16th. This year's anniversary will mark Ravidas Ji's 645th Birth Anniversary. Also known as Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas, the saint's devotional songs and verses made a lasting impact on the Bhakti Movement.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 is always celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month mostly in the northern parts of India. On this day, his followers bath in the holy rivers. Then, they take inspiration from their Guru Ravidas Ji by remembering the great events and miracles related to his life. His devotees go to his place of birth and celebrate his birthday on Ravidas Jayanti.

Ravidas ji is well-known for making efforts in eradicating the caste system and was a good friend and disciple of Kabir Ji. Mirabai was his disciple. On this occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, we are bringing some of the wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook, and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Wishes

Wish you and your family a very happy Guru Ravi Das jayanti. May guruji shower his blessings on your entire family.

Let us remember all the great preaching of Guruji on this occasion of his birthday and travel in the path of wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanthi.

If you are alone, you must try and acquire knowledge all by yourself. If there are two persons they should exchange knowledge. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022.

You are my god, I am your devotee, and I trust you with my heart and soul. May the lord show all of us the divine path Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Bhala Kisi Ka Nahi Karr Saktey To Buraa Kisi Ka Matt Karna Phool Jo Nahi Bann Saktey Tum Kantey Ban Karr Mat Rehnaa…!!! Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022…!!

There is no difference between gold and gold ornaments. God does no differentiates between its creatures. Happy Guru Ravi das jayanti 2022

On this day, my Guru was born. He is special and unique to me. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to all.”

Prabhu Je Tum Chandan Hum Pani Tuhi Mohi Mohi Tuhi Anter Kaisa Tujhaai Sujhantaa Kachho Nahi Chal Man Harr Chatsal Parhaoon..!!! Happy Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti…!!!

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Quotes:

May you find solace from your spiritual Guru, Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“Surrender yourself to the lord with your heart and soul. You will enjoy peace and pleasure. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“If your heart is pure, the water in your bath tub is holy water. You need not go anywhere to take a holy dip. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“You show us thee light of wisdom and drive away the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“Never do wrong. Never think of doing wrong. Just walk on the path shown by Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“Let’s make this world without any discrimination & race like color, caste class, religion. Happy Guru Ravidass Jayanti.”

“Walk on the path of enigthenment, and spread the word of spiritualism everywhere you go. Wish you a very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“The teachings of Guru never fail. His word never goes wrong. He is the true source of light. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Messages

Let’s together sing the bhakti songs and dance on the tunes of the devotional songs. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to you all.

Let us remember all the great preaching of guruji on this occasion of his birthday and travel in the path of wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Sing the songs of joy to the Lord,Serve the name of the Lord,And become the servant of his servants.Happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanti!

There is no difference between water and its waves.In the same way, there is no difference between You, Me and God.Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

You show us the light of Wisdom and drive away from the darkness of Foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

That is if your heart is pious then the Holy river is right in your tub and you need not go anywhere else to take a dip. Happy Guru Ravidass Jayanti!

It's important to find wisdom, but equally important to find your Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022

When in doubt, turn towards the teachings of your guru for enlightenment. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Posted By: Ashita Singh