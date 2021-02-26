On this occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, we are bringing some of the wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook, and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Ravidas Ji was a famous poet who played an eminent role in the Bhakti movement. February 27 is observed as the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, and this year, it will mark the 644th birth anniversary of the great poet. The prominent poet was born in the fifteenth century and his birth anniversary is celebrated on the auspicious day of Magh Purnima. On this day, the devotees take a dip in the river Ganga and they chant the Amritbani of Guru Ravidas Ji, and a special aarti is also performed on this day.

On this occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, we are bringing some of the wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook, and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 wishes:

*Bhala Kisi Ka Nahi Karr Saktey To Buraa Kisi Ka Matt Karna Phool Jo Nahi Bann Saktey Tum Kantey Ban Karr Mat Rehnaa…!!! Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti…!!

*There is no difference between gold and gold ornaments. God does no differentiates between its creatures. Happy Guru Ravi das jayanti.

*Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore.

*Wish you and your family a very happy Guru Ravi Das jayanti. May guruji shower his blessings on your entire family.

*Let us remember all the great preaching of Guruji on this occasion of his birthday and travel in the path of wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanthi.

*Prabhu Je Tum Chandan Hum Pani Tuhi Mohi Mohi Tuhi Anter Kaisa Tujhaai Sujhantaa Kachho Nahi Chal Man Harr Chatsal Parhaoon..!!! Happy Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti…!!!

*If you are alone, you must try and acquire knowledge all by yourself. If there are two persons they should exchange knowledge. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

*You are my god, I am your devotee, and I trust you with my heart and soul. May the lord show all of us the divine path Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti Quotes:

*“If your heart is pure, the water in your bathtub is holy water. You need not go anywhere to take a holy dip. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

*“You show us thee light of wisdom and drive away from the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

*“Never do wrong. Never think of doing wrong. Just walk on the path shown by Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

*“Walk on the path of enlightenment, and spread the word of spiritualism everywhere you go. Wish you a very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

*Agar Ek Arya Akela Hai Toh Usse Sawayam Adhyayan Karna Chahiye.

Agar Do Ho Toh Unhe Paraspar Prashnottar Karna Chahiye

Aur Agar Ek Se Jyada Ho Toh Unhe Satsang Karna Chahiye

Aur Vedo Ke Adhyaya Padne Chahiye. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

*Aaj Ka Din Hai Khushiyon

Bhara Aap Ko Poore Parivaar

Sahit Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki

Bohat Bohat Shubhkaamnaayein

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma