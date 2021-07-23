Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your Gurus
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Purnima 2021 is around the corner, and the preparation for the same in schools and colleges have started. Though virtually, students are getting ready to pay tribute to their gurus or teachers for enlightening them with such great knowledge. Guru Purnima is one of the important festivals that is celebrated across India by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.
As per the Hindu lunar calendar, this special day is celebrated on a full moon day or Purnima falling in Ashadha month. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on July 24, 2021. On this day, disciples who touted Gods as their gurus worship them to bestow their blessings on them forever. Whereas Buddhists and Jain chant mantras and offer food and sweets to their gurus.
As the Guru Purnima 2021 is a few hours away, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your gurus on this auspicious day. Also, to mark this day, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.
Guru Purnima 2021 Wishes
Guru is Aspiration, Guru is Inspiration Happy Guru Purnima
Today is the best day to
pay tribute to all the
gurus in our life.
Happy Guru Purnima!
I would like to thank my
guru who has always been
my support and strength.
Sending you warm
wishes on Guru Purnima.
May guru’s blessings
Always shower on you.
Wish you a very
Happy Guru Purnima.
You showed me to live the right way. Thank you for making me who I am. Happy Guru Purnima Day.
You are the inspiration who made me fight every hurdle in life. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. Happy Guru Purnima!
Guru is a pillar
Of strength wisdom and love
Guru is a gift of God
Sent from the heaven above
Happy Guru Purnima.
A good teacher can make
a big difference to one’s life
and I can say so because
I have felt that difference
in my life. Warm wishes on
Guru Purnima to one
such an amazing teacher.
Whenever I wanted inspiration
You were there to guide and be
Thanks, Guru for being
Such a pillar of support for me
Happy Guru Purnima.
Be grateful to the one who made you meet yourself. Happy Guru Purnima!
When it comes to teaching.. you are the BEST. Happy Guru Purnima!!
Where there is a Guru, there is Grace… Wishing you a day of Grace and new possibilities this Guru Purnima!
On the occasion of Guru Purnima,
I want to thank you for being
a teacher who has always
guided me and supported
me in all possible ways.
Happy Guru Purnima.
Guru Purnima 2021 Quotes
A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others - Gautam Buddha
"The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth'”—Dan Rather
Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before the guru who introduced God to me - Kabir
Guru is the creator Brahma, grew is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. guru is directly the Supreme spirit – I offer my salutations to this guru - Adi Shankar
“You walk with Guru, You walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance, you leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life.” – Unknown
“To the world, you may just be a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! Happy Guru Purnima!”- Unknown
The enemy is a very good teacher - Dalai Lama
“A master can tell you what he expects of you. A teacher, though, awakens your own expectations” —Patricia Neal
“The good teacher makes the poor student good and the good student superior” —Marva Collins
“May you realize the true purpose and potential of life. On this Guru Purnima, my Grace is upon you.” – Sadhguru
“A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others” —Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
“Guru is an aspiration, Guru is an inspiration, Guru is everything. May Guru’s blessings always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima!”- Unknown
“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom” -Marcel Proust
“Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships” – Sri Guru Pranam
“Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a guru, no one can crossover” – Guru Nanak
Guru Purnima 2021 Messages
I always know that I have
someone to go to when
I am lost in the web of
thoughts or lost in life.
I have my teacher.
Happy Guru Purnima to you.
There will be no darkness in
my life, when there is the
ray of light of your blessings
and teachings.
Happy Guru Purnima!
Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and thank him for making you a good person. Happy Guru Purnima!
Dear Teacher,
Thank you so much for
enlightening me and eliminating darkness from my life.
I couldn’t have achieved
so much, had you not shown
faith in me and my abilities.
Be devoted to Guruon
this holy day and always
Happy Guru Purnima.
A guru is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others. Happy Guru Purnima!
At times life was a bumpy ride
But I am fortunate to have you by my side
Thanks for being a teacher a friend
It all seems worth it in the end
Happy Guru Purnima
A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great Sage Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Happy Guru Purnima!
Many Teachers came into my life
But I don’t think about the rest
When it comes to making a difference
You are certainly better than the best
Happy Guru Purnima
Weeks and months, days pass by
I don’t get in touch, you don’t ask why
But today my heart, cannot miss saying
Thank you for everything, Happy Gurupurnima Day
Guru Purnima 2021 Greetings
Thank you for making
me what
I am today!
Happy Guru Purnima.
Whenever I wanted inspiration
You were there to guide and be
Thanks, Guru for being
Such a pillar of support for me
Happy Guru Purnima
Not everyone is lucky enough
to find a guru in life who
can guide him through
but I am the fortunate
one to have you.
Happy Guru Purnima.
Give me a good teacher
And I need nothing more
To learn to believe to ask
And this world I shall adore.
Happy Guru Poornima
You showed me my wing
And taught me how to fly
You were an answer
To what who why
Thanks, Oh Guru, for being what you are
Accept my wishes, even if you are far
Smartness intelligence and wisdom
You have given me so much in life
Thanks, teacher for being my guide
Thanks for giving me strength in strife
Happy Guru Purnima
You introduced me to myself
And showed me the right way
Thanks for making me who I am
Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day
