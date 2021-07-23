Guru Purnima 2021: Guru Purnima is one of the important festivals that is celebrated across India by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Purnima 2021 is around the corner, and the preparation for the same in schools and colleges have started. Though virtually, students are getting ready to pay tribute to their gurus or teachers for enlightening them with such great knowledge. Guru Purnima is one of the important festivals that is celebrated across India by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, this special day is celebrated on a full moon day or Purnima falling in Ashadha month. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on July 24, 2021. On this day, disciples who touted Gods as their gurus worship them to bestow their blessings on them forever. Whereas Buddhists and Jain chant mantras and offer food and sweets to their gurus.

As the Guru Purnima 2021 is a few hours away, we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your gurus on this auspicious day. Also, to mark this day, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Guru Purnima 2021 Wishes

Guru is Aspiration, Guru is Inspiration Happy Guru Purnima

Today is the best day to

pay tribute to all the

gurus in our life.

Happy Guru Purnima!

I would like to thank my

guru who has always been

my support and strength.

Sending you warm

wishes on Guru Purnima.

May guru’s blessings

Always shower on you.

Wish you a very

Happy Guru Purnima.

You showed me to live the right way. Thank you for making me who I am. Happy Guru Purnima Day.

You are the inspiration who made me fight every hurdle in life. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru is a pillar

Of strength wisdom and love

Guru is a gift of God

Sent from the heaven above

Happy Guru Purnima.

A good teacher can make

a big difference to one’s life

and I can say so because

I have felt that difference

in my life. Warm wishes on

Guru Purnima to one

such an amazing teacher.

Whenever I wanted inspiration

You were there to guide and be

Thanks, Guru for being

Such a pillar of support for me

Happy Guru Purnima.

Be grateful to the one who made you meet yourself. Happy Guru Purnima!

When it comes to teaching.. you are the BEST. Happy Guru Purnima!!

Where there is a Guru, there is Grace… Wishing you a day of Grace and new possibilities this Guru Purnima!

On the occasion of Guru Purnima,

I want to thank you for being

a teacher who has always

guided me and supported

me in all possible ways.

Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2021 Quotes

A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others - Gautam Buddha

"The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth'”—Dan Rather



Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before the guru who introduced God to me - Kabir

Guru is the creator Brahma, grew is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. guru is directly the Supreme spirit – I offer my salutations to this guru - Adi Shankar

“You walk with Guru, You walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance, you leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life.” – Unknown

“To the world, you may just be a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! Happy Guru Purnima!”- Unknown

The enemy is a very good teacher - Dalai Lama

“A master can tell you what he expects of you. A teacher, though, awakens your own expectations” —Patricia Neal

“The good teacher makes the poor student good and the good student superior” —Marva Collins

“May you realize the true purpose and potential of life. On this Guru Purnima, my Grace is upon you.” – Sadhguru

“A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others” —Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

“Guru is an aspiration, Guru is an inspiration, Guru is everything. May Guru’s blessings always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima!”- Unknown

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom” -Marcel Proust

“Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships” – Sri Guru Pranam

“Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a guru, no one can crossover” – Guru Nanak

Guru Purnima 2021 Messages

I always know that I have

someone to go to when

I am lost in the web of

thoughts or lost in life.

I have my teacher.

Happy Guru Purnima to you.

There will be no darkness in

my life, when there is the

ray of light of your blessings

and teachings.

Happy Guru Purnima!

Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and thank him for making you a good person. Happy Guru Purnima!

Dear Teacher,

Thank you so much for

enlightening me and eliminating darkness from my life.

I couldn’t have achieved

so much, had you not shown

faith in me and my abilities.

Guru is a pillar

Of strength wisdom and love

Guru is a gift of God

Sent from the heaven above

Happy Guru Poornima

Be devoted to Guruon

this holy day and always

Happy Guru Purnima.

A guru is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others. Happy Guru Purnima!

At times life was a bumpy ride

But I am fortunate to have you by my side

Thanks for being a teacher a friend

It all seems worth it in the end

Happy Guru Purnima

A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great Sage Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Happy Guru Purnima!

Many Teachers came into my life

But I don’t think about the rest

When it comes to making a difference

You are certainly better than the best

Happy Guru Purnima

Weeks and months, days pass by

I don’t get in touch, you don’t ask why

But today my heart, cannot miss saying

Thank you for everything, Happy Gurupurnima Day

Guru Purnima 2021 Greetings

Thank you for making

me what

I am today!

Happy Guru Purnima.

Whenever I wanted inspiration

You were there to guide and be

Thanks, Guru for being

Such a pillar of support for me

Happy Guru Purnima

Not everyone is lucky enough

to find a guru in life who

can guide him through

but I am the fortunate

one to have you.

Happy Guru Purnima.

Give me a good teacher

And I need nothing more

To learn to believe to ask

And this world I shall adore.

Happy Guru Poornima

You showed me my wing

And taught me how to fly

You were an answer

To what who why

Thanks, Oh Guru, for being what you are

Accept my wishes, even if you are far

Smartness intelligence and wisdom

You have given me so much in life

Thanks, teacher for being my guide

Thanks for giving me strength in strife

Happy Guru Purnima

You introduced me to myself

And showed me the right way

Thanks for making me who I am

Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv