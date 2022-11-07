Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Ji and will be celebrated across the country on November 08 this year. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this year the festival will be celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima.

The celebration of this day includes langars in Gurudwaras, singing of traditional hymns, reading the holy book of Guru Granth Sahib Ji and many more. Therefore, to celebrate this festival, we bring you heartwarming wishes and messages to share with your friends and family to uplift the festive mood.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes

"A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!"

"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji fulfill all those wishes and shower his blessings on you forever!"

"May Waheguru give you whatever your heart wants and desires, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti."

"Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh, A very Happy Gurpurab to you all!"

"May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti."

"May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring happiness & prosperity into your Life. Wish you a very Happy Gurupurab!"

"May Guru Nanak Dev Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab 2022!"

"Satguru Nanak Pargateya, Mitti Dhund Jag Channan Hoya, Aap ji nu Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji De aagman purab dian Lakh-Lakh Vadayian. Happy Gurupurab!"

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore. May Dev Ji bless you."

"May your life be full of joyful days and may you never encounter any adversity ever with Guru’s blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday."

"Enlighten your heart and mind

With knowledge and sanctity

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!"

"There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru’s grace, he is obtained."

"Be great towards everyone you meet and follow the teachings of Guru Ji. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you."

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Messages

"May your life be full of golden days always with Guru's blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday."

"Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab."

"I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurupurab!"

"Let us promise to give love and respect to each other on this Prakash Utsav Divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!"

"I wish you success in whatever you do and achieve all your goals. Happy Gurpurab!"