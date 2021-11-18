New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism, is one of the most important Gurus in Sikhism and every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti across the globe. On this holy day, devotees gather and offer prayers to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On Gurpurab 2021, people from the Sikh community take out Prabhat Pheris and sing hymns. Apart from that, grand feasts also called 'Langars' are organised in gurudwaras for everyone. This year, the festival will be celebrated on November 19.

All the teachings and preaching of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are composed together to form the holy book --- Guru Granth Sahib. As people across the world will celebrate Gurpurab tomorrow, here are some meaningful wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion.

* Gurpurab is a day to honour the preachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

* May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

* God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

* May Waheguru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

* Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

* Satguru nanak pargataya mitti dhund jag channan hoia, aap ji nu sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji de Purab dian lakh-lakh vadayian.. Happy Gurpurab!

* May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

* May Guru Nanak Dev Ji fulfill all that wishes and shower his blessings on your forever!

* Warm wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. May this day bring lots of joy and happiness to your life!

* May Wahe Guru gives you whatever your heart wants! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

* May Guru Nanak birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen