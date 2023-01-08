Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

GURU GOBIND Singh Jayanti is celebrated every year across the world, especially by Sikhs. According to the Nanakshahi calendar, the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru is celebrated on January 09. Guru Gobdin Singh was known as the tenth Guru of the Sikh religion and was born on the Saptami Tithi, Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush. He was a popular spiritual leader, poet, warrior and philosopher. He founded the Sikh community called Khalsa in 1699 and introduced the five K's, that is the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear all the time. On the special occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, share wishes and quotes with friends and family to uplift the celebrations.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023: Wishes

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. A Very Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday!

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you and your family! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight evil, and stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji keep showering his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you all a very happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

May Wahe Guru fulfil all your dreams and blesses you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023: Messages

May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight evil, and stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2023: Quotes

“May happiness and blessings surround you as We join together to remember the beloved Guru Gobind Singh & Khalsa and Sikhism.”

“As a Sikh, you can not forgo the choice of doing good for society. Do good, even when it takes your life away. Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.”

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within"

“Have a mission and continuously work for its success. Let no grief, no hardship, no adversity. Wishing Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.”