Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Gurupurab is one of the auspicious festivals of Sikhs, this year we are celebrating 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind ji.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 is also known as Gurupurab is one of the most important and auspicious festivals of Sikhs. On this day we celebrate the birth of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, a Sikh leader. Guru Gobind Ji was the last of the 10 Sikh Gurus who succeeded his father Guru Tej Bahadur Singh as the leader of Sikhs at the age of nine.

As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month, this year we will be celebrating 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind ji on January 20, 2021. On this day people will offer prayers at gurudwaras, decorate houses with lamps, candles and diyas and cook special meals. Also, Sikh community organises langars on this day to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

This festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, however, this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic situation the occasion will be celebrated in small numbers everywhere. So, if you are missing you, family and friends, on this day we have brought to you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your loved ones on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or any other social media platforms.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Wishes:

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Gurupurab is a day to honour the preachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family.

May your life be full of happy and blissful days with Guru’s blessings. Warm wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji's birthday!

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism

May his blessings be with you in whatever you do!

May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Messages:

May his spiritual blessing illuminate your way. Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bestow his divine blessings on you and your family, bless you with happiness, peace, and joy for eternity, may the Guru inspire us all to become better human beings, Wish You A Happy Gurpurab!

May the teachings of Guruji bring wisdom and compassion in all fellow beings. Let’s make our land a happy and peaceful place to live in.

On this auspicious occasion of the birthday of Sh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I wish you all my heartiest wishes. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight the evil, and always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji is your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Quotes:

Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit.

Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted.

These are only with you until you do good deeds.” – Guru Gobind Singh.

Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.

Those who have loved are those that have found God.

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.

He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.

Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.

Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.

If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe.

The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman, is visibly the cause.

The world is a drama, staged in a dream.

I bow at His Feet constantly, and pray to Him, the Guru, the True Guru, has shown me the way.

Speak only that which will bring you honour.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 Facebook and WhatsApp status

Nanak naam jahaaz hai, Jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Satguru Nanak pargateya, mitti dund jag chanan hoya, Aap ji nu sri Guru Nanak Devji de. Gurpurab dian lakh-lakh vadaiyan. Happy Gurpurab.

Tuhannu sabh nu kalghidhar patshah de janam dihade di lakh lakh wadhayi hove... Chidiyon sang baaj ladaoun tabhi Gobind Singh.

Nanak nich kahe vichaar, Waria na jaava ek waar. Jo tud bhave sai bhali kaar, Tu sada salamat nirankaar. Gurpurab dee lakh lakh wadai.

Raj karega khalsa, aakee rehae naa koe, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Gurpurab.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv