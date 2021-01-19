Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur (9th guru) and Mata Gujri and on this day, look at some of the inspirational quotes given by him:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth guru of the Sikh religion. He was born on the Saptami Tithi, Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush. He was born in Patna and was an inspiration to many. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls in December or January every year, according to the Gregorian calendar. However, this year it will be celebrated on January 20.

The Sikhs shall observe the 354th birth anniversary of their tenth guru this year. Guru Gobind Singh was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur (9th guru) and Mata Gujri. Guru Gobind was appointed as the tenth Sikh guru at a very young age as his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's order.

The devotees mark the celebration with prayers and offerings. On this day, the spiritual teachers and the elders share the life lesson of Guru and poems with his followers on this day, so that they get inspired and motivated to do greater things in life.

Here are some of the inspirational quotes of Guru Gobind Singh Ji:

1. “I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants are torn out by their roots.”

2. “Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds.”

3. “It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be.”

4. "He alone is a man who keeps his word; not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."

5. “Egotism is such a terrible disease, he dies, to be reincarnated he continues coming and going."

6. "Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God.

Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The Merciful) are also the names given to Him.

Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names.

Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all.”

7. "When dealing with enemies, practice diplomacy, employ a variety of tactics, and exhaust all techniques before engaging in warfare."

8. "Do not gossip, nor slander, or be spiteful to anyone."

9. "Do as much possible to serve and aid foreigners, those in need, or in trouble."

10. "Do not ruin anyone’s work by gossiping."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma