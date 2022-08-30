Happy Gowri Hubba 2022: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On This Day

Gowri Habba, also known as Swarna Gowri Vratham, is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha during the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. On the occasion of Gowri Hubba 2022, devotees worship Goddess Gowri aka Parvati.

On this day, women devotees of Southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana perform puja, worship Goddess and observe a day-long fast to seek her blessing for happy marital life and success. It is believed that Goddess Gowri visits her worshippers on this day and the very next day Lord Ganesha takes her back to Kailasha. As the auspicious festival is here, we have brought you wishes, messages, quotes and statuses to share with your friends, family.

Gowri Hubba 2022: Wishes And Messages

Warm wishes on Gowri Ganesha to you and your family. May the love and blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha fill your life with new hopes and new energies.

May The Divine Light Of God Spread Into Your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness And Good Health. Happy Gauri Ganesha.

May The Swings Of Joy, Fill Your Heart With Love, Happiness And Abundant Fortune! Happy Gauri Ganesha.

I wish you a very Happy Gowri Habba and I pray for your wonderful life. May all your dreams come true.

May the divine light of God spread into your life, peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Gowri Habba 2022!

May each and every day of your life is blessed by Maa Parvati and Bappa. Wishing you success and happiness on the occasion of Gowri Ganesha.

On the occasion of Gowri Ganesha, let us pray to Ganesha and Parvati to always keep us protected from all the problems in our lives.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati be with you! Happy Gowri Ganesha Habba 2022!

May each and every day of your life be a new hope and new source of inspiration with the blessings and love and Parvati and Bappa. Happy Gowri Habba.