Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status For This Day

THE FESTIVE season has kicked off. Diwali is being celebrated with a lot of pomp and show, as it is every year. Diwali brings joy and light into people's lives through everything from cleaning the homes to decorating them with lights, rangolis, and colours to going shopping for new outfits for family and friends. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

On this day, devotees prepare and offer a large variety of food to Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude towards him. To mark this special day of Govardhan Puja, we bring you beautiful wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes

"May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Govardhan Puja and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness, Happy Govardhan Puja."

"With the glow of Diyas and the echo of chants, may prosperity and happiness fill your life, Wishing you a very prosperous Happy Govardhan Puja."

"Every happiness comes to your door, you get more than what you asked for, and sing Krishna qualities in Govardhan Puja and celebrate this festival with happiness. Happy Govardhan Puja."

"May we all learn how to protect each other and share our sorrows to lessen them. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family."

"May Lord Krishna bless you and your family right from heaven above on this auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja."

Govardhan Puja 2022: Messages

"I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you."

"Diwali has filled this day with light. Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through. That is my genuine wish from the heart."

"I wish you a very Happy Govardhan Puja and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, Ma your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you."

"On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very Happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna's blessings."

"A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here. May Lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja."

Govardhan Puja 2022: Quotes

"Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith and prayers. May this day bring into your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja."

"Health, Fortune, Happiness and good luck, sending all things priceless your way on the occasion of this Govardhan Puja. Heartfelt greeting for the day."

"Har khushi aapke dwaar aaye

Jo aap mange, ussey adhik paaye

Govardhan Puja mein Krishna gun aaye

Aur ye tyohar, Khushi se manaye."

"I pray to God for your prosperous life, May you find all the delights of life, and May your all dreams come true, my best wishes will always be with you. Happy Govardhan Puja."

"Trust his words, trust his deeds

Trust his decisions, trust his visions.

Trust Shri Krishna once,

He entrusts himself forever.

Happy Govardhan Puja!"