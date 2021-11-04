New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Govardhan Puja is one of the significant days for Hindus after Diwali. On this day, devotees worship Govardhan Hill and prepare numerous delicious delicacies for Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude. As per Hindu texts, it was on this very day Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. Also known as Annakut Puja, it is celebrated on the first lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which is the day after Diwali. This year, the day will be observed on November 5, 2021.

As the festival is right around the corner, we have brought you some amazing wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones. Also, to mark the day, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Wishes

On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna's blessings.

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you.

Sing the praises of Krishna. For it's a day of lights and cheer. Missing you on Govardhan Puja day. Wishing you were right here.

Diwali has filled this day with light. Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through. That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

May lord Krishna bless you and your family right from heaven above.

May Shri Krishna give you the strength to lift the mountain of joy to drive away from the rains of despair. Happy Govardhan Puja to you!

Happy festive season to you and your family. Celebrate with great zeal. Wishing you a Happy Govardhan Puja!

A day of festivities and bliss. Govardhan Puja is here again. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day Filled with faith and prayers. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Trust his words, trust his deeds, trust his decisions, trust his visions. Trust Shri Krishna once, he entrusts himself forever. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Govardhan Puja 2021: Quotes

Murli Manohar, Brij ke dhrohar, wo Nandlala Gopala bansi ki dhun par sabke dukh harne wala.

Sab milkar machaye dhoom ki Krishna ane wala hai. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Har khushi aapke dwaar aaye

Jo aap mange, usse adhik paaye,

Govardhan Puja mein Krishna gun aaye

Aur ye tyohaar, khushi se manaye.

Trust his words, Trust his deeds

Trust his decisions, Trust his visions

Trust Shri Krishna once

He entrusts himself forever.

Happy Govardhan Puja!

Worship lord Krishna today

It's the special Govardhan Puja day

He will make all your dreams come true

And luck shall come finding you.

Happy Govardhan Puja

A day of festivities and bliss

Govardhan Puja is here again

May lord Krishna bring you love and luck

And destroy all the evils and pain.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

Krishan ki sharan mein aakar,

Bhakt nayaa jeevan paate hai,

Isliye Govardhan pooja ka din,

Ham sacche man se manaate hai.

Happy Govardhan Pooja!!

May this special day of Govardhan Pooja

Bring you success, wealth and love

May lord Krishna bless you and your family

Right from heaven above.

Krishna ki bhakti or Dil mei rahe pyaar,

Mubarak ho sab ko Govardhan Puja Ka tyohar.

Happy Govardhan Puja!!

Govardhan Puja 2021: Messages

May this special day of Govardhan Puja bring you success, wealth and lots of love.

On this auspicious day of Govardhan welcome peace, warmth and joy. Happy Govardhan 2021!

May Lord Krishna continue to bless you with lots of harmony and joy.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm and happiness. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain from your life. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Diwali marks the festivity. Govardhan Puja recalls the victory of Lord Krishna. I pray health, wealth and happiness for you throughout the year. Happy Govardhan puja!

May this holy day of Govardhan Puja bring you success, wealth and lots of happiness. Happy Govardhan puja!

Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko, hum sab ka pranam, Jai shree krishna.

HAPPY Govardhan Puja 2021!!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv