Gita Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Gita Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the Srimad-Bhagavad Gita, which is one of the most sacred texts of Hindus. This day is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha and will be observed this year on December 03. This year will mark the 5,159th anniversary of the Bhagavat Gita.

Also, on this day Lord Krishna narrated the holy book of Bhagavat Gita to Arjun in Kurukshetra. The day will be celebrated along with Mokshada Ekadashi on December 03. To celebrate this auspicious day, we bring you wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on this day.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Wishes

"May this auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life.

"Let us bow before Lord Krishna to pray for universal peace and happiness. May no one suffer from illness, and may there be no hatred. Here's wishing you a very blissful Gita Jayanti."

Here's praying to Shri Krishna for eternal peace, happiness, good health and wealth on this auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti."

"Wishing you and your loved one's happiness, prosperity and glory on the auspicious occasion of Geeta Jayanti. Have a day full of learning from this important Hindu text."

Gita Jayanti 2022: Messages

"There is so much to learn from Bhagwad Gita and make this life worthy. Wishing you a very Happy Geeta Jayanti."

"We are truly blessed that we have a text like Shrimad Bhagwad Gita to find answers to our questions. Warm greetings on Geeta Jayanti to you."

"The occasion of Geeta Jayanti is the celebration of the most important Hindu text that guides us through the most challenging times. Happy Geeta Jayanti to all."

"You can never go wrong in your life if you know what you are supposed to do and that is what Bhagwad Gita teaches us. Wishing a very Happy Geeta Jayanti."

Gita Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"Whenever you find yourself confused and helpless in life, always look for answers in Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. A very Happy Gita Jayanti to you my dear."

"Aap sabhi ko Gita Jayanti ki dheron shubh kamnayein."

"Whatever happened, happened for the good.

Whatever is happening, is happening for the good.

Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.

Happy Gita Jayanti."

"Life is going to be much happier and more satisfied if we could simply follow the teachings in Bhagwad Gita. Happy Geeta Jayanti to everyone."