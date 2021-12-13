New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gita Jayanti is annually observed on Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha Hindu month, as it was on this auspicious day Srimad Bhagavad Gita came into being. Bhagavad Gita, which consists of dialogues between Lord Krishna and Arjun, serves as a holy book to Hindus. This year, devotees will celebrate the 5158th anniversary of the Gita on December 14, 2021.

Gita Jayanti 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:32 PM on Dec 13, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:35 PM on Dec 14, 2021

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some warm wishes, messages and quotes, you can send to your family and friends.

Gita Jayanti 2021: Wishes

The true goal of action is knowledge of the Self. The Bhagavad Gita!

The wise unify their consciousness and abandon attachment to the fruits of action.

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita!

The cause of the distress of a living entity is the forgetfulness of his relationship with God. Happy Gita Jayanti!

On the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti, I wish you and your family love, light, happiness, laughter, wealth and good health.

Whatever happened, happened for the good.

Whatever is happening, is happening for the good.

Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare. Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare - Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace and happiness on the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti.

This Gita Jayanti, let us all eliminate the Duryodhana that seeks refuge within us, to evolve and be better persons. May only goodness prevail. Here's wishing a very Happy Gita Jayanti to you and your family

On this holy occasion of Gita Jayanti, I hope and pray that the blessings of Shri Krishna may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Shri Krishna!

It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else’s life with perfection.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire or a beggar in an instant.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

You came empty-handed and will leave empty-handed.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

Aap sabhi ko Gita Jayanti ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

May this auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life.

Hare Krishna! Gita Jayanti ki dheron shubh aur mangal kamnayein.

Gita Jayanti ke pawan avsar par mera pranam sweekar kijiye.

May Shri Krishna bless you with all that you have dreamt of. May all your wishes get fulfilled and may you always keep smiling—a very blissful Vaikuntha Ekadashi to you.

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya - Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti

Gita Jayanti 2021: Quotes

“The peace of God is with them whose mind and soul are in harmony, who are free from desire and wrath, who know their own soul.”

“Anyone who is steady in his determination for the advanced stage of spiritual realization and can equally tolerate the onslaughts of distress and happiness is certainly a person eligible for liberation.”

“It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else’s life with perfection.”

“Hell has three hates: lust, anger and greed.”

“A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return”

“The happiness which comes from long practice, which leads to the end of suffering, which at first is like poison, but at last like nectar – this kind of happiness arises from the serenity of one’s own mind.”

“No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end, either here or in the world to come”

Success comes not by being afraid of the struggle of life, but by facing it

“He who has let go of hatred who treats all beings with kindness and compassion, who is always serene, unmoved by pain or pleasure, free of the “I” and “mine,” self-controlled, firm and patient, his whole mind focused on me —that is the man I love best.”

Only a man who controls his senses wins over the world…

Gita Jayanti 2021: Messages

There is neither this world nor the world beyond, nor happiness for the one who doubts.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

Surrender fully unto the lotus feet of the lord

That is the only business of the perfect human being.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

Celebrate the day mankind received the greatest gift from Maharishi Vyasa in the form of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

One who performs his duty without attachment, surrendering the results unto the Supreme Lord, is unaffected by sinful action, as the lotus is untouched by water.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

Let a man lift himself, let him not lower himself; for this self alone is the friend of oneself, and this self alone is the enemy of oneself.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

The actions of a great man are an inspiration for others. Whatever he does becomes a standard for others to follow.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

He who sees Me everywhere, and sees everything in me, I am not lost to him, nor is he lost to me.

Happy Gita Jayanti!

There is more happiness in doing one’s path without excellence than in doing another’s path well.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv