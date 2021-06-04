Here we are with a few sweet things which you can safely exchange while maintaining social distancing o Gingerbread Day 2021 and those are wishes, quotes, SMSes and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gingerbread is everyone's favourite. And to celebrate this amazing food, June 5 is observed as the Gingerbread Day. No, we aren't kidding, this special day is observed in US which is dedicated to gingerbread. And as the name goes by, people take it as an occasion to bake yummy gingerbread cookies.

However, since we are under some rules and restrictions amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation, it is difficult to meet up with friends and exchange cookies. So here we are with a few other sweet things which you can safely exchange while maintaining social distancing o Gingerbread Day 2021 and those are wishes, quotes, SMSes and more. Take a look

– Many people around us don’t know about Gingerbread House Day. Hence, the day is marked to make people know about the importance of it and then allow them to enjoy it.

– The research regarding Gingerbread House Day is still continuous. The name of the day is quite exciting and holds exciting facts from ancient times.

– The Gingerbread House Day holds many mysteries because it is related to the past events of the monks, abbots, and the principal. The day also involves the mystery of several religious activities performed.

– The Gingerbread food is outstanding for ancient monks of America and Europe. They then brought the recipe to other parts of the world in around 992 AD.

– Then, the Gingerbread food was famous as it was an easy recipe to follow. It just needs to be roasted or baked. This resulted in the set up of various Gingerbread Houses all over the world.

– But the main history holding persons of the Gingerbread House is the Brothers’ Brimm. They were the first to make up the Gingerbread House. The day officially offers thanks to them and celebrates it.

– We need more knowledge about the Gingerbread House Day, but for now, let us enjoy and celebrate the day, find new recipes too.

We’re like the wicked witch. We promise gingerbread, then eat the little brats alive. –Orson Scott Card

I love the scents of winter! For me, it’s all about the feeling you get when you smell pumpkin spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, gingerbread and spruce. –Taylor Swift

I don’t s’pose anybody on earth likes gingerbread better’n I do-and gets less’n I do. –Abraham Lincoln

– Happy Gingerbread House Day to my dear friends. We all together can try to build the gingerbread house as the monks do and share our own created recipes with others

– The whole idea to decorate the gingerbread once make is ours. So let us all together think of new ideas.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal