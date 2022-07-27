Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Gatari 2022 or Gatari Amavasya will fall on July 28th this year. The festival is celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat. Gatari Amavasya falls on Ashad Amavasya, the no moon day in Ashad Maas, according to the Marathi calendar. The day falls a day before the pious month of Shravan begins in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, Sawan starts after 15 days in North India.

Meanwhile, as Sawan begins, devotees abstain from all alcohol and meat consumption. In the pious month of Sawan Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped.

On Gatari, people enjoy delicious non-vegetarian food and drinks with their close friends and loved ones at night. On the day of the Gatari festival, families visit each other's homes to enjoy a feast and drink till the early hours of the next day. So on the joyous occasion of Gatari Amavasya 2022, Here are some wishes and quotes and funny messages to share with family and friends.

Gatari Amavasya 2022: Wishes And Messages

Wishing you and your loved ones a Very Comfortable Gatari Amavasya 2022!

This Gatari Amavasya, Might You Be Blessed With All The Happiness and Beautiful Meals! Have a Nice Celebration.

Wishing Everybody Comfortable Gatari Amavasya 2022!

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022

Here's Wishing everybody a very Happy Gatari 2022.

Gatari Amavasya Chya Shubhechcha.

Gatari Amavasya 2022: Funny Messages

Kombdi Rassa, Mutton Bhaat, Machchi Aamti Ani Biryanicha Bhaat, Khaun Ghya Sagla Shravan Yaychya Aat. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Sukhi Machchi, Mutton Rassa, Sagla Gheun Yanda Gharich Basa. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Mausam Mastana, Phone Kara Bastana Gatari Chya Subhechcha.

When is Ashadhi's turnover?

Let's prepare hard now!

Few days left

Let's celebrate loudly!

Happy Gatari Amavasya

Don't lie, don't lie

Do not overheat the mutton

Don't give up if you get it for free

Don't roll into the Gatari you see

Good luck with the Gatari!

Let the rays of happiness come to your home,

Make chicken mutton, fish curry,

Invite us to your home for dinner sometime.

May all your wishes come true,

All the best to you from the Gatari!