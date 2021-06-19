Ganga Dussehra 2021: Send these warm wishes, quotes and messages to your family and friends on auspicious day of Gangavataran.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganga Dussehra 2021 is the most auspicious days for all the Hindus, as it was on this day, Goddess Ganga descended on the Earth from heaven. Annually, this day falls on the Dashami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Jyeshtha month. This year the auspicious day will be celebrated on June 20, 2021. Devotees on this day, take a dip in the holy river Ganga and observe a day-long fast to seek the blessings of Goddess Ganga. Also, as per Hindu belief, devotees should donate to needy people, by doing this will bring peace and prosperity to the house.

As the Ganga Dussehra is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can share it on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Ganga Dussehra 2021 Wishes

“May Maa Ganga is always there to bring into our lives the goodness and positivity we need. Sending warm wishes on Ganga Dussehra to you.”

“Let us celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra by offering our heartfelt prayers to Maa and seek her blessings. Happy Ganga Dussehra.”

“On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, I extend warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you enjoy this special occasion by offering prayers to the holy Ganga river.”

“May Ganga Maiya is always there to protect you from all the negativities and bless you with joys and glory. A very Happy Ganga Dussehra to you and your family.”

“A very Happy Ganga Dussehra to you and your family. I wish Maa Ganga is always there to bring into our lives prosperity and success.”

Mere aur mere pariwar ki or se Ganga Dussehra ki shubh kamnayein.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, here's extending my warm greetings and heartfelt best wishes to you and your loved ones.

Aapko aur apke pariwar ko Ganga Dussehra ka pavan avsar par hardik shubh kamnayein.

“Let us remember Maa Ganga and thank her for all the love and blessings she has showered our planet with. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganga Dussehra.”

“On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, let us come together and celebrate this auspicious day when Maa Ganga glorified our Earth with her presence. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

“The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra have to be the best because without Maa Ganga our planet is incomplete. Wishing a very Happy Ganga Dussehra to you and your loved ones.”

Ganga Maiyya ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe, yeh meri mansha hai. Ganga Dussehra ke shubh avsar dheron shubh kamnayein.

Har Har Gange. Ganga Maiyya ki Jai. Ganga Dussehra ka pavan avsar par dheron shubh kamnayein.

May you find all the delights of life,

May your all dreams come true.

Happy Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra 2021 Quotes

Har din aapke jeewan mein le aaye Sukh,

shanti aur samadhan Shraddha ka roop

ganga maiya ko Aaj tahe dil se pranaam…

Happy Ganga dussehra

What need of expensive sacrifices, Or difficult penances? Worship Ganga, asking for happiness and good fortune, and she will bring you heaven and salvation. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

Those who bathe at Ganga at least once in its pure water are protected from thousands of dangers forever and get rid of the sins of generations and are purified immediately. Jai Ma Ganges.

There is a common saying that even a single droplet of Ganges water carried one’s way by the breeze will erase the sins of many lifetimes in an instant.

The Ganga is more than a river. She is the Holy Mother. She is Ganga Ma. Wish you a happy Ganga Dussehra.

The waves belong to the Ganges, not the Ganges to the waves. Happy Gangavataran.

Ganges water is well known for its extraordinary resilience and recuperative capacity.

Even the most hardened atheist of a Hindu will find his heart full of feelings he has never felt before the first time he reaches the bank of the Ganga.

“O Ganga! You Immediately Destroy All Sins and Miseries. Happy Ganga Dussehra

Before the Golden Sun Rises, Let Me Decorate Each of the Rays With Success and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

On this auspicious day of Ganga Dusshera, we must learn to give, give, and like Mother Ganga- with no hesitation, no expectation, no vacation and no discrimination.

One should not be amazed ... that this Ganges is Power, for is she not the Supreme Shakti of the Eternal Shiva, taken in the form of water? This Ganges, filled with the sweet wine of compassion, was sent out for the salvation of the world by Shiva, the Lord of the Lords. Good people should not think this Triple-Pathed River to be like the thousand other earthly rivers, filled with water.

Ganga Dussehra 2021 Messages

This Gangavataran, a day that celebrates the descent of Ganga from heaven, here's praying that the Goddess blesses people with strength, willpower, good health and the determination to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is nothing in this world that can replace Maa Ganga for us and on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, let us offer our prayers and be thankful to her for all her love.”

“Ganga is truly a mother in every sense for every human on Earth because she is always there to protect us and bring happiness into our lives. Wishing a very Happy Ganga Dussehra.”

“Warm greetings on Ganga Dussehra to you and your family. May you celebrate this auspicious occasion by thanking Maa Ganga for all the blessings and love she has showered us with.”

“From birth to death, Maa Ganga is a part of the journey of our lives and our lives after death. Warm wishes on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra to everyone.”

Ganga descended from heaven to give Moksha to Bhagiratha's forefathers. This Ganga Dussehra here's praying the world gets rid of the demon called coronavirus.

Let us pray to Goddess Ganga to bless us with good health on the auspicious day of Ganga Dussehra.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv