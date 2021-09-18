Happy Ganesh Visarjan 2021: As the auspicious day is just a day away, here we are with some warm wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Visarjan 2021 is one of the important days for all Hindu devotees, especially the Marathi community. It is on this day, they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by performing visarjan and hoping he will come next year to their home. This auspicious day falls annually on Ananta Chaturdashi (dedicated to Lord Vishnu), the 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapad month. This year, the day will be observed tomorrow, September 19.

Devotees on Ganesh Visarjan carry the Lord Ganesha idol on road by foot and bid him tearful goodbye by immersing Lord Ganesha in the water. As the auspicious day is just a day away, here we are with some warm wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Wishes

“On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish that Ganpati take along all your troubles and bless you with eternal happiness and joy in life…. Warm wishes on this special day.”

“Lord Ganesh is our protector and our guide and on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish He is always there to show us the right path and help us fight our troubles.”

“Wishing a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to you my dear…. Wishing you less of troubles and more of joys on this auspicious occasion.”

“Let us celebrate the festive occasion of Anant Chaturdashi by embracing the blessings of Ganpati and thanking him for all his love and goodness.”

“Wishing you high-spirited, vibrant and blessed celebrations on Ganpati Visarjan…. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganpati Visarjan.”

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may Ganpati Bappa leave his blessings and love behind to fill your home with happiness, joy, harmony, and peace.”

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Messages

Your happiness is as big as Ganesh's stomach,

your grief is as small as

your life, your life is as big as Ganesha's trunk,

your lyrics are sweet like Modak

Ganpati Bappa Morya...

“Let us celebrate the festive occasion of Anant Chaturdashi by embracing the blessings of Ganpati and thanking him for all his love and goodness.”

“Warm greetings on Anant Chaturdashi to you and your family members…. Celebrate this occasion with high spirits and create some beautiful memories with dear ones.”

“On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish that Ganpati take along all your troubles and bless you with eternal happiness and joy in life…. Warm wishes on this special day.”

As we give Ganapati Bappa a tearful see-off, let us hope he returns to us soon next year. Ganpati Bappa Moriya!

May you be blessed with a long, healthy, and happy life on the occasion of Visarjana.

“Wishing you lots of happiness and great health on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi…. Warm wishes on Ganesh Visarjan to everyone.”

“As we celebrate the festival of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish that Lord Ganesha is always there to shower his blessings and love on us and to always observe us safe.”

“Warm greetings on Ganesh Visarjan to you and your family members… May you bid him farewell with the most beautiful celebrations…. Wishing you the best of festivities.”

May Ganpati Bappa be there to love, bless, and protect us at all times. Let us celebrate Ganpati Visarjan in a bright and unforgettable way with our loved ones.

“As we celebrate the festival of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish that Lord Ganesha is always there to shower his blessings and love on us and to always keep us safe.”

“Warm greetings on Ganesh Visarjan to you and your family members… May you bid him farewell with the most beautiful celebrations…. Wishing you the best of festivities.”

“Lord Ganesh is our protector and our guide and on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish He is always there to show us the right path and help us fight our troubles.”

“Let us seek blessings of Lord Ganesha and thank Him for all his love on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi…. A very Happy Ganesh Visarjan to all.”

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Quotes

“On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may Ganpati Bappa leave his blessings and love behind to fill your home with happiness, joy, harmony and peace.”

“Wishing a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to you my dear…. Wishing you less of troubles and more of joys on this auspicious occasion.”

May Ganpati remove all problems from your life and leave only his best blessings for you and your family. Warm greetings on Ganpati Bappa Visarjan.

“Let us celebrate the festive occasion of Anant Chaturdashi by embracing the blessings of Ganpati and thanking him for all his love and goodness.”

As we celebrate Ganesh Visarjan, I pray that Lord Ganesha is always present to shower his blessings and love on us and to keep us safe.

“Warm greetings on Anant Chaturdashi to you and your family members…. Celebrate this occasion with high spirits and create some beautiful memories with dear ones.”

The Ganesha festival is a place where dance and song prevail; memories with friends and family that last a lifetime are made. Wishing everyone a very happy Ganpati Visarjan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv